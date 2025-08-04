To Preserve Liberty Aliens Need to Conform to Us - Not Us to Them

A Somali immigrant living in Minnesota was found guilty in May of the 2024 abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl. Prior to sentencing last week, the court received a glowing letter of "heartfelt support" for the defendant from the Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in St. Paul.

The letter described the convicted rapist, Oalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, as "a devoted family man," and asked that the court grant him leniency because he "has faced the challenge of starting over in a new culture," according to the Minnesota-based Alpha News.

So it’s just a cultural difference? They seem to imply that abducting pre-teen girls from their back yard and raping them is a part of the Somali culture, so the court should take that into consideration.

Libs of TikTok, which made a business of placing a mirror to leftists for the world to see, was aghast.

"Minnesota Islamic Center writes a letter of support to ask the judge to go easy on a convicted Somalian child r*pist because of ‘the challenge of starting over in a new culture,'" they posted to X. "You cannot make this up"

Pamela Geller of the Geller Report observed that "They don’t even obscure or obfuscate Islamic mores and traditions anymore."

Dirie’s first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct conviction carried a maximum 30-year prison sentence, plus a fine of up to $40,000, according to Minnesota law.

Alpha News reported that Dirie was sentenced to 12 years, which is the mandatory minimum sentence. With credit for time served, plus possible time off for "good behavior" while in prison, he could be out in 2033.

Seems kind of light for kidnapping and raping a little 12-year-old girl. But sure, he’s still working out the cultural differences between Somalia and the United States.

Showing deference to immigrants is especially prevalent in Western Europe.

After Muslim migrants stabbed and murdered three small girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp last year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had had enough.

However, he didn’t lose patience with the immigrants, but rather the so-called far-right white native Britons who criticized the immigrants on social media.

"This is not protest, it is pure violence," he said. "We will have a standing army of public duty officers. We will ramp up criminal justice. We will apply criminal law online as well as offline. We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities."

And yesterday Geller reported that the Lyon Criminal Court in France sentenced a man to a year in prison for burning a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Villeurbanne (Rhône) last June.

Had he burned a copy of the Bible in front of a church, or a copy of the Torah in front of a synagogue, chances are no one would have cared or even noticed.

And whatever happens in Europe seems to eventually make its way here.

Last September the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a bill introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. It provided that any illegal immigrant convicted of a sex crime be deported or deemed inadmissible into the United States.

As a rape victim herself, the bill was personal to Mace, and the GOP showed their support. Every Republican who voted that day, all 215 of them, approved the bill.

Of the 209 Democrats who voted, only 51 approved it; the other 158 voted nay.

That prompted Newsweek, hardly a conservative publication, to publish the names of every Democrat who voted no — all 158 of them.

And Democrats wonder why their approval rating is plummeting.

If we’re not vigilant, we could end up with the same rot that has infected Europe.

In 1983 then-President Ronald Reagan delivered an address that became known as, "A Time for Choosing."

"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," he said. "We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same."

And we can’t preserve our own freedom by granting non-citizens privileges that are greater than our own. They have to learn that freedom is both a right and a responsibility.

It’s either that, “or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Giving migrants free rein to do what they want doesn’t equate to being gracious hosts. It denies us our own freedom to set our own rules and expect everyone to follow them.

It’s a death sentence to America.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.