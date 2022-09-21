Latest Reports: FBI Has Gone Rogue

Reports came out this week confirming that the Department of Justice, and in particular the FBI, the nation's largest, most powerful law enforcement agency, has lost its way.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee announced that the bureau was moving agents off of child predator cases and assigning them elsewhere.

"New whistleblower information reveals that the FBI is moving agents off of child sexual abuse investigations to instead pursue political investigations," the House Judiciary GOP reported.

"The whistleblower recounted being told that 'child sexual abuse investigations were no longer an FBI priority.'"

They then indicated what they mean by "political investigations."

"The whistleblower described how a 'manipulative' practice by the FBI overstates the DVE (Domestic Violent Extremism) threat nationwide by categorizing Jan 6-related cases as originating in field offices around the country rather than 'stemming from a single, black swan incident' in Washington, D.C."

So in an age where elementary school teachers are openly grooming students to become transsexuals, drag queens are publicly urging little boys to throw on a dress, a wig and makeup to prance around onstage, and hundreds of migrant children are sold as sexual slaves, the FBI wants to extend its investigation of a nearly two-year-old trespassing case.

The Federalist reported Tuesday that ranking House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter Monday to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding to know the reason for the shift.

"Such a posture is not only a dereliction of the FBI's mission to investigate violations of federal laws," he wrote, "but it is a grave disservice to the victims of child sexual abuse and other crimes that do not advance the FBI leadership's political agenda."

Jordan also appeared on "Just The News" Monday and told its Editor in Chief John Solomon that the bureau is manipulating Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases to create "the illusion" that domestic violent extremism is a widespread problem in America.

He explained that agents are told to find anything to gin up cases against defendants, and gave as examples, "oh, this guy, he flies the American flag, he owns a gun, he voted for Trump, or whatever basis they come up with that suits the Joe Biden narrative that half the country are quote 'extremists.'"

Jordan said that "It's part of this pattern we're now seeing, ... where a number of FBI agents have come to us as whistleblowers, talking about the pressure to juice the numbers, and catalog and create and have all these quote 'domestic violent extremism' cases."

He concluded, "That is a concern, particularly when you're doing it in the broader context of what we have seen from the FBI and the Justice Department over the last six years."

Six years ago FBI and DOJ lawyers knowingly used false information to secure multiple FISA warrants to spy on senior Trump campaign officials.

Most recently the FBI has targeted dozens of Trump supporters with subpoenas — including confiscating the cellphones of businessman Mike Lindell and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., both strong supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The bureau also staged an unprecedented raid on Trump's private Florida residence and pressured Americans over several years into signing away their Second Amendment rights to possess firearms.

If the FBI is intent on investigating politically-inspired cases of domestic violent extremism, they may want to start with a 41-year-old North Dakota man named Shannon Brandt.

After a McHenry city Saturday night street dance had wrapped up, he chased 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, who was on foot, in his vehicle, according to the Grand Forks Herald. The teen frantically called his mother during the chase, and explained his peril.

By the time his mother arrived her son was dead, deliberately struck by Brandt's SUV.

The two didn't know one another until they'd argued politics at the dance. Brandt killed Ellingson because he believed the teen was a "Republican extremist."

When whistleblowers began flooding Republican lawmakers' offices with complaints over the summer, Attorney General Merrick Garland banned Justice Department employees (which includes the FBI) from talking to members of Congress. This is in itself a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Garland, as attorney general and former chief judge of the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the powerful D.C. Circuit, knew that it was a violation — but he did it anyway.

That's our Justice Department; that's our FBI, and the corruption began when Barack Obama was still in the White House and the Trump campaign was the target.

Are you getting the feeling that this "domestic violent extremism" by conservatives is just noise — something to distract us from the incompetence of this clown show administration? The crime, inflation, the border crisis, climate change nonsense, profligate spending?

The cure begins Nov. 8.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.