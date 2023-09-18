Biden, Dems, Want to Remake America into Venezuela

A massive strike called by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against America’s "big three" automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) — is destructive to the economy, coming as it is when the economy is already fragile at the end of a national shutdown.

But more importantly, Democratic response to the strike proves the point made by author and radio/TV host Mark Levin in his latest book — that "The Democrat Party Hates America," and wants to turn it into a Marxist wasteland not unlike Venezuela.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats but identifies as a socialist, met with UAW workers in Detroit where he called the strike "a fight against the outrageous level of corporate greed."

President Biden commented Friday from the White House on the nationwide strike against America’s "big three," the first in U.S. history.

"No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," the president told reporters.

"I understand the workers' frustration," he added. "Record corporate profits . . . should be shared by record contracts for the UAW."

Apart from the fact that automakers aren’t seeing "record corporate profits" but may be on the "brink of collapse" due to federal and state regulations (not to mention disruption of production from the strike), Democrats and union leaders choose to ignore that the sharing of corporate profits requires some degree of risk.

If you’re going to share in the profits, that means you have to be prepared to share in the losses if and when they come.

People who share in corporate profits are called shareholders, not employees.

Starting a business — whether it’s manufacturing cars or opening a corner news stand — always requires a degree of risk, but career politicians like Biden and Sanders wouldn’t necessarily understand that.

They never took the risk, opened a business, and hired employees.

They never signed the front of a paycheck; they only signed the back of their own paychecks.

And speaking of paychecks, the UAW’s demands can only be described as “pie in the sky” ridiculous.

They want to work 20% fewer hours, while receiving a 40% greater paycheck and worker benefits.

Automakers can only initially meet the demands initially by increasing the cost of their products — in an already inflationary economy that’s crippling the country.

Despite the White House spin on Bidenomics, nearly three-fourths of Americans (72%) surveyed in a Suffolk University/USA Today poll described the economy variously as "horrible," "terrible," "awful," "bad," "poor," "weak," "sad," "dismal," "crashing," "struggling," "disastrous," or a "shambles."

But looking ahead long-term, meeting the union’s demands will ultimately hurt the rank-and-file members. The automakers will convert more assembly line operations to robotics, and move plants to more business-friendly countries.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site, was on target Friday when it "reported" that "Auto CEOs Struggling With Whether To Replace Striking Workers With Robots Or Mexicans."

But the UAW’s destructive actions are just part of a pattern — the latest in a progression that’s destroying America.

Yesterday was Constitution Day, observed each Sept. 7, the day in 1787 when delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

The United States was founded that day on the principles of a limited government, individual freedom, the rule of law, personal responsibility, and a free market system.

Those principles served us well for 200 years, but now our government has become bloated beyond recognition, our freedoms are under attack each day, we have a two-tiered system of justice, personal responsibility is giving way to victimhood, and socialism is replacing free markets.

The more we turn our back on those founding principles, the more unrecognizable we become as a nation.

"The shining city upon a hill" described by President Ronald Reagan is quickly turning into the slums of Caracas, Venezuela.

Every four years we hear the expression, "this is the most important election of our lives."

When it comes to 2024, this time they mean it.

