Senate Republicans Have to Get Their Priorities Straight

It now appears that the confirmation of Ed Martin, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, will fail before it even gets to the Senate floor, even though Martin currently serves as acting U.S. Attorney for the district.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., announced Tuesday that Martin’s confirmation will likely die in the Senate Judiciary Committee, because committee member Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. said he was withdrawing support for the appointee.

"Most of my concerns relate to Jan. 6," Tillis told reporters. "I think that anybody that breached the perimeter should have been imprisoned for some period of time, whether it's 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on Jan. 6 and that's probably where most of the friction was."

Martin served as defense counsel for a number of the Jan. 6 defendants, vigorously supported them and believed they were given a raw deal.

Tillis isn’t the only Senate Republican with cold feet over a Martin confirmation. John Cornyn of Texas, Susan Collins of Maine, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are also named, with Mitch McConnell of Kentucky listed as possible holdout.

Breitbart News observed that if the Martin appointment fails, "that could result in MAGA villain [D.C. Chief District Court Judge James] Boasberg choosing who would fill the role — potentially even former Special Counsel Jack Smith."

During the Biden administration much of the lawfare directed against Trump at the federal level originated with the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The remainder of the federal lawfare was the work of Jack Smith, who then-Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed as special counsel in late 2022 to investigate and prosecute Trump.

That marked the first time in American history that a former U.S. president was targeted for criminal prosecution.

Smith criminally charged Trump with multiple counts related to his handling of classified documents, and related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Building riot.

Nothing came of either case, but the last thing the administration needs is for Smith to be appointed U.S. attorney for the D.C. judicial district.

That’s why the Martin appointment is so important.

President Trump racked up phenomenal success during his first 100 days.

The southern border is more secure than ever, manufacturing is returning to America, males are being kicked out of female sports, waste fraud and abuse are being eliminated from the federal bureaucracy, our armed services are no longer woke, anti-Semitism is being driven out of college campuses, inflation is down, and we’re on our way to becoming the most energy-dominant country in the world.

What’s even more amazing is that Trump and his team were able to claim all these wins and more, despite more than 200 lawsuits being filed against the administration, and more than 70 judicial rulings that crippled the White House’s agenda.

That’s two lawsuits filed each and every day, and one unfavorable court ruling entered each workday of Trump’s first 100 days.

But because Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, and possibly Mitch McConnell are squeamish due to Ed Martin’s passionate defense of his Jan. 6 clients (as his code of ethics compels), they may not confirm him as the U.S. attorney for the most important federal judicial district in the United States.

In that event the administration could end up with the "terrible twos": Chief District Judge James Boasberg and U.S. Attorney Jack Smith, working hand-in-glove against the Trump White House.

It’s time for the holdouts to put their big boy (or big girl) pants on and do what’s right for their party and the country’s future. Meanwhile other Senate Republicans need to explain the facts of life to the holdouts in the strongest terms possible.

The country’s future, and the Republican agenda both depend on this in order to reverse the effects of Biden’s disastrous four years in office.

Otherwise the Trump administration may one day fondly recall those first 100 days of 200 lawsuits and 70 adverse judicial rulings as its honeymoon period — its days of peace and tranquility — while its successes turn to dust.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.