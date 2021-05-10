Time to End This Mask and Lockdown Madness

Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" Sunday that he and the Biden administration are moving the goalpost at every opportunity. And mainstream media are allowing them to get away with it.

He said "we will be about as close to back to normal" next Mother’s Day as possible, adding "but there are some conditions to that," chiefly among them that the overwhelming majority on Americans will need to get vaccinated.

If getting everyone vaccinated is the goal, the Biden administration chose an odd way of convincing the public to do it.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients twice why the president insists on wearing a mask — sometimes even two — despite the fact that he and his staff have been fully vaccinated.

Zients answered simply that "we're going to rely on science" without explaining why science, in that situation, requires a mask.

He added that "CDC guidance across time will allow vaccinated people more and more privileges to take off that mask.”

So removing a face-diaper is now a "privilege" to the White House?

Fauci also appeared on NBC’s "Meet the Press" and told host Chick Todd that masks may become a permanent fixture to protect the population from other airborne respiratory illnesses.

"We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19," he told Todd.

"So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases," Fauci added.

As former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Brown observed, "Anytime Fauci speaks, he moves the goal posts. Now it's NEXT Mother's Day."

During the same "MTP" appearance, Fauci displayed his innate pessimism when he stated his belief that COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

"I think there’s no doubt, Chuck, that we are and have been undercounting" COVID deaths.

"We’re living through a historic pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in over 100 years."

Although not their intent, "Saturday Night Live" proved this weekend that masks have become a joke. The cast performed 90 minutes of sketches without masks, including one segment where the ensemble was crowded maskless on stage with their mothers.

Then the cast gathered again in the final scene — in masks for the first time. What was the point?

Comic and impressionist Tyler Fischer recently gave a hilarious and spot-on impersonation of Fauci, in which he begins "I’d say even if you live alone you should wear a mask in the house, especially in the shower."

But what if all the mask mandates and extreme lockdowns are a diversion from a more important issue?

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, watched both of Fauci’s appearances Sunday and was disgusted that neither Todd nor Stephanopoulos asked him a single question about COVID’s source, nor whether U.S. taxpayer funds were used to develop the virus.

The New York Post reported a year ago that Fauci approved U.S. taxpayer dollars being used to help fund research at the Wuhan lab.

Gallagher’s questions gained added prominence this week when the U.S. Department of State gained access to a 2015 Chinese People’s Liberation Army report, stating that biological warfare would be "the core weapon for victory" in a Third World War.

It also predicted that "the enemy’s medical system" would likely be overwhelmed in such a scenario, and specifically named coronavirus as a candidate.

We long-passed the initial "15 days to flatten the curve" and are now into 15 months. Biden campaigned on the idea that he would ask Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration; we passed that benchmark also.

And what’s perhaps more galling, despite all the evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab, the president has banned anyone in his administration from using terms like "China Virus," "Wuhan Virus," or "Kung Fu Flu."

During his 2020 campaign, Biden was repeatedly said to be a "Manchurian candidate" with ties too close to China. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, suggested last month that he’s since become a Manchurian president with someone else pulling the strings.

Whether true or not, every person who voted for Biden, if they’re honest, should be asking themselves, "what have I done."