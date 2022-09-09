British PM Living Up to Her Moniker as the New 'Iron Lady'

Liz Truss has only been installed as Britain’s newest prime minister for three days, but she’s already living up to her reputation as her country’s second “Iron Lady,” a moniker previously bestowed upon former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

And in the process she’s showing both the European Union and the United States what it means to lead one’s country to prosperity — especially as it relates to energy production.

Truss announced that she was "setting a new ambition” by lifting England’s 2019 ban on fracking to accelerate the U.K.'s domestic energy program.

Truss added, ”Far from being dependent on the global energy market and the actions of malign actors, we will make sure that the U.K. is a net energy exporter by 2040.”

Referring to the globalist World Economic Forum, lawyer, GOP strategist and regular Newsmax TV contributor Ford O’Connell called it a “Shot across the bow to the Davos crowd.”

Truss’ ambition magnifies the folly of President Biden’s own energy program.

In 2019 the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced that the United States became a net energy exporter for the first time since 1952, and maintained that position for the rest of former President Trump’s tenure.

Biden changed all that immediately after entering the White House. During his first days in office:

He revoked approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have brought oil to the United States from Canada. Trump jumpstarted the project after former President Obama shut it down.

Biden also declared a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters during his initial days in office

He dramatically altered the "social cost of greenhouse gas emissions," which, according to Canary CEO Dan Eberhart, “could reshape a range of consequences, from whether to allow new fossil fuel leasing on federal lands and waters to what sort of steel is used in taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects.”

The result — decreased oil production — was predictable.

The Biden administration has leased fewer acres of federal land for oil and gas production than any president since John F. Kennedy, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. That’s 60 years.

Biden is simply fulfilling a campaign promise to transition from fossil fuel to so-called “clean” renewables like wind and solar. And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is all in on this policy.

On September 3 she praised California’s decision to ban the sale of any new gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles by 2035, adding that Biden’s own goal would require at least half of all new motor vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030.

Days later CAISO, California’s electrical grid operator, issued a level 2 energy emergency alert.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a video that residents should begin conserving energy usage for the next few days, adding that “the risk for outages is real and it’s immediate.”

Instead they upped the emergency to a level 3, and Californians were told to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Avoid charging electric vehicles

That’s what dependence on “clean” renewables gets you. And dependence on foreign sources for fossil fuel creates a national security threat.

Biden has all but depleted the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve — the federal supply for emergencies such as during hurricanes threatening offshore operations.

Instead he’s used it for political purposes — in an attempt to lower fuel prices at the pump, and most recently to send 5 million barrels to China — perhaps our largest adversary.

Last month Biden asked OPEC to step up production to meet U.S. demand. This week he got his answer: OPEC will reduce production starting next month.

But as bad as it is here, it’s even worse in the European Union. The EU’s reliance on Russian energy came back to bite them. Russia announced earlier this month that it won’t reopen its major Gazprom gas pipeline into Europe.

Europeans are now warned to prepare for a cold, dark winter.

That’s what happens when you rely on someone else for your energy needs.

Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s previous prime minister, pulled Great Britain out of the European Union. And the new prime minister is taking advantage of that by stepping up gas and oil production.

And yesterday she closed her loving and powerful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth with a hint of things to come.

Truss told the nation that “with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words — ‘God save the king.’”

I wonder if the Brits would be up for trading an “Iron Lady” prime minister for a “Sleepy Joe” president. We’d even throw in a vice president, Senate majority leader, and House speaker — no extra charge.