What Did Liz Cheney Expect to Happen Under President Biden?

On Tuesday, three months to the day after Joe Biden was sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States, his biggest House Republican cheerleader complained that he was a less-than-effective leader.

And the weird thing is, she still hasn't learned anything from it.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump, bemoaned the fact that America's enemies have become emboldened and no longer fear us.

"Around the globe, we're watching as our adversaries test us, as our adversaries threaten us,'' she said at a Tuesday press briefing. ''And so far, the administration has been lacking, sadly, in its response.''

What did she expect?

On the very day Cheney expressed concern that ''the administration has been lacking, sadly, in its response'' to threats from abroad, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese Communist Party intends to create a universal set of ''rules and standards'' that all countries will have to follow.

At the same time, China intends to displace the United States and the European Union as the leading world power.

A new world order? Whatever it is, Biden appears to be fine with it.

The South China Morning Post reported that the president released a memorandum Tuesday indicating that he has now banned federal employees from referencing COVID-19 by its place of origin, such as ''China virus'' or ''Wuhan virus.''

''Inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric has put Asian-American and Pacific Islander persons, families, communities and businesses at risk,'' Biden said.

''The federal government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin,'' he added.

Apparently the German measles and the Spanish flu are still cool, though.

Earlier this week Israeli government officials expressed concern that the Biden White House may be mere weeks away from inking a new deal with Iran.

''Both sides, the Americans and the Iranians, want a deal. The Iranians smell that the Americans want an agreement at any price,'' an official told Israel's Channel 12 on condition of anonymity, following a top-level security cabinet meeting on the issue, according to The Times of Israel.

''The outcome is known from the start — a return to the Iran deal with amendments,'' the official added.

At issue may be the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states. A major goal of the agreements is to isolate Iran, a major state sponsor of terrorism, from the remaining Middle East nations.

These events all took place just this week. In addition, Russia has been building up forces along its border with Ukraine for months. There are now more than 150,000 Russian troops gathered at the border, according to the latest estimate.

When that happened eight years ago, the Obama administration responded to Ukraine's request for military aid with 300,000 MREs (Meals Ready to Eat). Who knows, maybe Biden will ship them 400,000 this time.

The point is, the world is getting increasingly dangerous, and Joe Biden is worried that someone may call coronavirus the Kung Fu flu. And people whose job it is to notice these things are getting concerned.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Sun reported that ''The United States must prepare for nuclear war as current conflicts could escalate 'very rapidly,' according to a stark warning from the U.S. Strategic Command.''

The agency alerted Congress Tuesday morning that the United States is currently facing ''two nuclear-capable, strategic peer adversaries at the same time'' — one from Russia, one from China.

All in all, Cheney has cause for her concern, ''as our adversaries test us, as our adversaries threaten us.'' Bur she still hasn't learned anything from it.

As the Republican Conference Chair, Cheney scheduled this year's House Republican policy retreat next week in Florida. Given that the Sunshine State is former President Trump's newly-adopted home, she was asked if he'll be making an appearance.

''I haven't invited him,'' she replied.

Last week she told Fox News host Neil Cavuto that if Trump decides to make another run for the White House in 2024, he won't be getting her vote.

While Cheney may be concerned about the state of today's geopolitics, she obviously finds solace in something else — no more ''mean tweets'' are coming from the White House. So there's that.

But a few intemperate remarks may be worth a world in which our enemies fear us, our allies know they can depend on us, and we can all sleep soundly each night.

