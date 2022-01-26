It's Not Normal to Make Living in Fear the New Normal

The following article has been authored by a non-clinician.

The Biden administration appears intent upon making mask and vaccine mandates the "new normal" for America. And Americans have to be even more committed to not allowing that to happen.

President JoeBiden's Food and Drug Administration abruptly banned the emergency use authorization (EUA) of two monoclonal antibody treatments Monday, making them no longer available to the public.

These were considered to be among the most promising therapeutics for treating COVID patients, but the FDA claimed, without evidence, that they were ineffective on the omicron variant.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the decision "reckless" during a Tuesday press conference.

"Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law," DeSantis said.

"This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden's medical authoritarianism — Americans' access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president."

Their removal left the public with essentially two options — vaccines and masks — both preventative, doing nothing to treat patients already infected.

Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitted last week that standard cloth masks are ineffective. They're just for show, to announce to everyone you meet that you're superior because you're wearing a mask.

And vaccines aren't much better.

A recent study concluded that two standard vaccine doses are highly ineffective against infection from the omicron variant.

What's the administration's answer? Get a third shot — a booster. Dr. Anthony Fauci even suggested that a second booster may be needed during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Fauci said he had "hope" that the "third shot boost will give a much greater durability of protection," adding that "we may need to boost again."

So if two don't work, let's try three ... then four?

A definition of insanity often attributed to Albert Einstein is "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

In a report released Tuesday, independent health policy consultant Dr. Subiri Obwogo suggested that omicron's "mild nature" offers hope that coronavirus is leaving the pandemic stage and entering the endemic stage — similar to the seasonal flu."

Although Americans are encouraged to get an annual flu shot given that the flu can be fatal, the shots are never mandated. And you definitely don't see people walking around in masks during flu season.

Despite this, the government — federal, and many at the state and local levels — would have us live in fear.

Carrie Lukas, president of the Independent Women's Voice and a Forbes contributor, reported Tuesday that Fairfax County Public Schools brought in local law enforcement to deal with an issue involving two of her children.

The school "had security, police & a public affairs flack at the door of my elementary school today, all to deal with 'threat' of my unmasked 7 and 9 year olds," she said. "They ordered a local journalist off the property who wanted to witness my polite attempt to exercise opt-out rights."

Also on Tuesday, The Hill found it newsworthy that "Sarah Palin dined inside NYC restaurant on Saturday despite not being vaccinated." That was its headline.

A California state senator introduced a bill Friday that would lower a student's age of consent to receive a COVID vaccine from 18 to 12.

"Unvaccinated teens are at risk, put others at risk & make schools less safe," Sen. Scott Wiener said. "They often can't work, participate in sports, or go to friends' homes."

All the mandates and finger-pointing seem designed by government and corporate media to instill fear in Americans. We should be the most fearless people on earth. We're "the home of the brave," remember?

Canadian journalist Josh Freed demonstrated just how fearful they want us. He described a trip he and his wife took to Florida to experience freedom and escape Quebec's extreme lockdowns for a bit.

"I recently fled Quebec for a week, a refugee from Legault's 2.0 curfew-and-confinement rules," Freed wrote. "But the second we landed, it felt like we'd arrived on another planet."

He described the "lunacy" of everyone "filling bars, restaurants, movies, gyms, and jam-packed sports arenas." He observed some "customers even shake hands with their waiters before leaving, to say: 'Thanks, I'll have some germs for dessert.'"

Politicians say we have to get used to the "new normal" of COVID. No. We have to stop living in fear and just get back to the normal normal before we end up in a deep, dark place like the one Freed is in.

The late historian Howard Zinn once observed that "the most terrible things — war, genocide, and slavery — have resulted not from disobedience, but from obedience."

It's better to resist rather than take the path of least resistance and comply. A mandate for a vaccine that has no effect on a variant that's already mild is the height of folly.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.