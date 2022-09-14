This May Be Lindsey Graham's Election September Surprise

On Tuesday, eight weeks before the midterm elections, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced that he'll be introducing the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., is expected to introduce a House version of the bill.

This would protect unborn children from the pain inflicted upon them by late-term abortions by banning the procedure in most instances after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the point at which babies are developed enough to feel pain.

"I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand — except in cases of rape, incest, [or] to save the life of the mother," Graham told reporters at a press conference Tuesday.

"That's where we should be as Americans," he added.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade nearly three months ago, Democrats have campaigned on the issue, claiming that the GOP's views on the issue are extremist.

Graham recognized that his proposal would have little chance of success in the Democrat-controlled Congress, but vowed to re-introduce the measure if Republicans retake the House and Senate.

Democratic leaders blasted the bill, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Proposals like the one today send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country: your body, our choice," the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also denounced the bill as being "wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

"While President Biden and Vice President Harris are focused on the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy — and to take unprecedented action to address climate change — Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women," her statement continued.

She added the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress "are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain took to Twitter to voice his objections.

"Everything you need to know about today:" he began.

"- Democrats at the White House, marking action to reduce the cost of Rx Drugs, Health Premiums, Energy

"- Republicans in the Senate trying to ban abortion in all 50 states."

House Speaker and "devout Catholic" Nancy Pelosi responded to the proposal in a Twitter thread.

"The nationwide abortion ban proposal put forth today is the latest, clearest signal of extreme MAGA Republicans intent to criminalize women's health freedom in all 50 states and arrest doctors for providing basic care," the California Democrat said.

She closed the thread with: "In sharp contrast, Democrats are fighting to put #PeopleOverPolitics – and we will never relent until we restore the rights of Roe as the law of the land."

Well, maybe they don't put all "people over politics." Those still in the womb are disposable to her and her party.

But it turns out that she and her party are out of step with the majority of Americans and even Europe.

The results of a poll released in May indicate that American voters favor a 15-week abortion ban by double digits — 54% who favor vs. 41% who oppose (13-point spread).

Americans would even slightly favor a 6-week ban: 50% vs. 46%.

Townhall political editor Guy Benson compared this to Democrats' vow to make abortion on demand legal up to the moment of birth.

"These results also demonstrate that Dems' plan to "codify Roe" — by passing a federal law permitting taxpayer-funded abortion through all 9 months (far more extreme than Roe) — is radically out of step with public sentiment," he said.

In addition, unrestricted abortion is wholly out-of-step in Europe. Each country imposes some limits, and only three allow abortion after Graham's 15-week limit. Of 31 European countries:

• 3 impose a 10-week ban

• 1 imposes an 11-week ban

• 17 impose a 12-week ban

• 1 imposes a 13-week (3-month) ban

• 3 impose a 14-week ban

• 1 imposes an 18-week bam

• 2 impose a 24-week ban

And three countries — Liechtenstein, Malta, and Poland — ban abortions altogether.

Given the data and public sentiment on the abortion issue, Democrats aren't shocked that Republican lawmakers would introduce a 15-week abortion limit; they're terrified that the measure might make its way to the Senate and House floors.

In that event they would find themselves in the uncomfortable position of arguing and voting against a provision the majority of Americans — and the world — is in step with.

With a mounting border crisis, runaway inflation, escalating violent crime and a clown show withdrawal from Afghanistan that left nearly a thousand U.S. citizens and tens of billions in advanced military hardware behind, Democrats had only abortion to run on.

And now Republicans are taking that away from them also.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.