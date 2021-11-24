Don't Let Liberals Ruin Anything American, Including Thanksgiving

MSNBC wants to ruin your Thanksgiving tomorrow; don't let them.

If you were looking forward to getting together with family and friends tomorrow to feast on turkey with all the sides and trimmings, capped with pumpkin pie and football, MSNBC wants you to know that you're celebtating white supremacy.

On last weekend's "The Cross Connection," MSNBC's host Tiffany Cross invited Native American activist Gyasi Ross to present the week's guest essay to comment on one of America's favorite holidays.

"The mythology of Thanksgiving closely mirrors the mythology of America," he began, adding that because the Pilgrims were destitute, "there is much for white Americans to be thankful for, but I'm still trying to figure out what indigenous people received of value."

According to Ross, "Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, the settlers brought genocide and violence." He claimed that white America is still giving Native Americans, as well as Black Americans, those same "gifts."

"That genocide and violence is still on the menu as state-sponsored violence against Native and Black Americans is commonplace," he continued.

"And violent private white supremacy is celebrated and subsidized. From Stonechild Chiefstick to Mike Brown to Renee Davis to Breonna Taylor to Eric Garner, indigenous and Black people are still being murdered by those paid to protect us."

But facts and statistics compiled by the FBI and reported by The Washington Post don't support that claim, as the Media Research Center's Brad Wilmouth observed.

Ross continued his list of complaints, even asserting that "white Americans are still killing Native and Black Americans with no fear of reprisal."

Actually, it's Black Americans who are killing other Black Americans in alarming numbers. Just ask David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Ross eventually got to the point of his rant — reparations. Yup, if evil white people would just fork over a wad of greenbacks to every "aggrieved" American of color, everything would be just fine.

"Many of us are still waiting for white Americans to bring some value — still waiting for white Americans to match the mythology of Thanksgiving," he said. "Freedom, justice, equality, reparations for two and a half billion acres of stolen Native land — reparations for 246 years of stolen labor — reparations for stealing Native children."

Except reparations wouldn't be the end of it. They would merely lead to yet more demands for yet more reparations.

But that's not Thanksgiving. And it's not even about what's often referred to as the "first Thanksgiving" celebrated by the Pilgrims and Native Americans. It's a day set aside to give thanks to God for all we've been given.

In 1789, President George Washington made that abundantly clear when he proclaimed "a day of public thanksgiving and thanks" to thank God for His protection. This came in the aftermath of the American Revolution and the birth of a new nation.

"Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation ..."

Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day to give thanks to God "and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union."

But such concepts are foreign to Tiffany Cross and her guest. During the same show, Cross denounced the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, referring to him as "this little murderous white supremacist," adding, "I'm disgusted at what I'm seeing."

These are the same people who reject anything American, including the flag, the national anthem and the Fourth of July as "symbols of a white nationalist society."

They condemn capitalism as an unfair system that keeps the downtrodden down, yet it's raised more people out of poverty than any other economic system devised.

These are also the same people who can't wait for Christmas, so that they can tell every toddler they meet that there's no such thing as Santa Claus.

But just because they lead miserable lives, don't let them impact your own.

May every American, including even Cross and her guests, enjoy a blessed and joyous Thanksgiving, and most of all, may the nation heal.

We healed after the Revolution; we healed after the war between the states. This should be a piece of cake ... or pumpkin pie.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.