Actions Against SCOTUS Justices Proof Left Doesn't Respect Life

A far-left nutcase traveled from California to Maryland armed with a gun, knife, pepper spray and other weapons along with one goal: to assassinate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the home he shares with his wife and two young daughters.

The attempted attack was prompted by a leaked draft opinion that will strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right.

In the event Roe is overturned, the legality and restrictions on abortion would be left to the states under their 10th Amendment police powers, which is where many constitutional scholars believe it belongs.

After the would-be assassin was apprehended and confessed early Wednesday morning:

The White House released no official statement condemning the attempted murder.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked a bipartisan Senate bill to provide enhanced security for justices and their families.

When Pelosi was asked about the attempt on Kavanaugh’s life, she snapped, “the justices are protected ... nobody is in danger over the weekend.”

CNN’s Whitney Wild downplayed the attempt by reminding her viewers that “there are emotions on both sides.”

Mainstream liberal media either ignored the attempted assassination altogether, or downplayed it.

Would the response have been different had the intended victim been Justice Elena Kagan?

The president made his first media appearance in four months Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — a comedy show. And instead of condemning the attempted assassination made mere hours earlier, he made excuses for it by making a prediction if Roe is struck down:

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Actually his “mini-revolution” has been going on since May 2, when Politico published the leaked draft opinion.

It began when a group calling itself “Ruth Sent Us,” named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, published the home addresses of all the conservative-leaning justices, plus that of Chief Justice John Roberts.

What did they think that would accomplish?

It continued with the firebombing of a string of pro-life facilities — the latest a pro-life pregnancy center outside Buffalo, N.Y. called CompassCare that was destroyed Tuesday morning.

In response to the attempted assassination of Kavanaugh, Ruth Sent Us tweeted, “We are committed to non-violence.” Are they serious?

They added, “Fundamentalists will talk non-stop about how our peaceful protests inspired this, rather than the daily mass-murders in America.” Of course.

Ruth Sent Us turned up the heat a notch this week by targeting Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, her seven children, and her church.

“If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage,” they tweeted.

“Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”

In response, Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, tweeted, “After failed assassin uses Kavanaugh home address Democrat activists posted online, pro-abortion group RuthSentUs escalates against children and fellow parishioners of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Nobody is doing anything to stop any of this.”

How did we get to this place where the life of a Supreme Court justice has so little value? The Declaration of Independence acknowledges that we “are endowed by [our] Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Note the first right listed is “Life.”

You might say life initially began losing its luster on January 22, 1973, when the Supreme Court twisted the English language and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to assert a mother’s “constitutional right” to abort her child.

You might say life lost all value on Jan. 30, 2019, when then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam described, matter-of-factly, what can only be called infanticide to a radio audience.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” he said.

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

He concluded, “I think this was really blown out of proportion.”

No. It’s not.

So how do we return to a world where life once again has value?

Each of the five justices that voted to overturn Roe have to remain firm. Then the chief justice, who sided with the court liberals, should join the majority, making it a 6-3 decision to reaffirm the court’s authority.

And they should release a decision sooner rather than later.

Finally, we vote every Democrat out of office.

