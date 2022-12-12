Liberals Keep Forgetting: Freedom Is a 2-Way Street

The left are claiming that the courts are taking away their freedom of choice, without considering that other people also have the freedom to choose.

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. This involves a Colorado-based web designing company called 303 Creative, owned by Lorie Smith, who wants to expand her business to create websites for weddings.

But as a devout Christian she wants to restrict her work solely to celebrate traditional weddings, those that unite one man and one woman.

“I want to create and design for weddings. And I want to do that consistent with my faith,” Smith told the Daily Signal.

Those plans, however, come in conflict with a Colorado public-accommodation law that says that public businesses may not discriminate on the basis of, among other factors, sexual preference.

“But the state of Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech and forcing me to create custom artwork, custom expression, that goes against the core of who I am and what I believe,” Smith continued.

Elie Mystal, the justice correspondent for The Nation, took issue with that and that he believed that if Smith wins her case in the Supreme Court, we would be heading down the road back to Jim Crow laws.

"No gay person is asking her to do anything," Mystal told MSNBC host Chris Hayes. "But she's trying to say that gay people cannot come into your store and that's something that takes us right back to the Jim Crow era.”

Contrary to that claim, the state of Colorado is asking Smith to do something. It’s telling — not asking — to use her artistic talents to celebrate something that goes against her deep-seated, fundamental beliefs.

Similarly, the Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare opted not to continue with a planned gender reassignment surgery on a 19-year-old patient.

“In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system,” said Rachel Powers, a spokeswoman for the hospital. “This resulted in a temporary pause to review current practices.”

That decision prompted threats by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights against Methodist Le Bonheur unless it agrees to perform the procedure.

It may be an uphill battle for the ACLU, though. On Friday the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Judicial Circuit ruled that the Biden administration cannot force a Catholic physician or institution to perform any gender-affirming care when it violates their faith.

This is the second such blow to the Biden administration on this very issue. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Judicial Circuit made a similar ruling in August.

"This ruling is a major victory for conscience rights and compassionate medical care in America," said Joseph Davis, legal counsel for Becket Law, a non-profit public interest law firm .

“Doctors cannot do their jobs and comply with the Hippocratic Oath if the government requires them to perform harmful, irreversible procedures against their conscience and medical expertise.” he continued.

Between a Biden White House, a Democratic Senate, and what may be a weak-kneed House, the best guarantor of our freedoms may be the federal court system, and for that we can thank former President Trump.

If you want to get an idea of what life here could be with excessive government control snuffing out individual rights, we have only to look north.

The Canadian government is poised to approve a group of laws that would make Josef Stalin smile. Taken together they would:

Control what you see on the internet

Control who can access the internet

Control what you can write on the internet

Control all media

Control all health care

Ban the private ownership of all firearms

Although they’re all in the name of public health and personal safety, the proposed laws are really about control. They’re about controlling what you read, what you say, what you believe and what you may possess.

Control is the very opposite of liberty, and has no place in a free society. And we must do everything we can to prevent it from corrupting our own liberty.