Anti-Trump Lawfare Must End

The opening months of any new presidential administration have, by tradition, always been a honeymoon period. But it seems to be more like divorce court for President Trump's second term.

Reuters recently reported that during President Donald Trump's first 100 days, more than 200 lawsuits were filed against the administration, and courts have issued more than 70 judicial rulings that have crippled the White House's agenda.

That's two lawsuits filed each and every day, and one unfavorable court ruling entered each workday of Trump's first 100 days. And many of those federal district court rulings were written to impact the Trump administration nationwide — not just within the district.

Moreover, at least one U.S. Supreme Court member, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, seems fine with the lawfare. She even appeared to call for more lawsuits during a speech she delivered before the American Bar Association on Thursday.

The New York Times reported on her remarks and observed that although she never mentioned Donald Trump or his administration, it was clearly what she was referring to.

"Justice Sotomayor spoke in general terms, but her remarks came against the backdrop of immense stress on lawyers and the legal system from the Trump administration," the Times reported. 'That tension included a string of executive orders from President Trump retaliating against prominent law firms, stripping their lawyers of security clearances, barring them from entering federal buildings and discouraging federal officials from interacting with the firms."

In truth, the Trump administration has stripped everyone of a security clearance if they no longer need it. That includes former national security officials, former politicians, and former presidential administration employees.

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network and a frequent Newsmax TV contributor, referred to the Times story that covered Sotomayor's speech and was dismayed by the language she'd used.

"Justice Sotomayor just told an ABA audience that 'Our job is to stand up' and that 'we can't lose the battles we are facing.' Also: 'We need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight,'" Severino said.

"That makes a mockery of any appearance of objectivity in cases challenging the administration or involving the ABA."

Severino added, "As if to reinforce that she's taking sides, she said, 'For me, being here with you is an act of solidarity.' This was directed to an organization with a voluminous list of legislative issues on which it takes positions."

Lawyer and author David Limbaugh believed "This should be considered stunning, but when it comes to leftist judges, even Supreme Court justices, I guess it's not shocking. It's still disgraceful IMHO."

Conservative talk radio and TV icon Mark Levin also took note of Sotomayor's ABA speech, but his comments were less diplomatic than the others.

"The dumbest, most unethical, and politically left-wing lawyer on the Supreme Court rallies ambulance-chasing attorneys to continue their unconstitutional attack on the presidency and separation of powers," he said. "Sotomayor is a shameless disgrace."

If the ABA's members answer Sotomayor's challenge, we may see even more lawsuits filed against the Trump White House. However, we may be about to see some relief from the nationwide application of federal district court rulings.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments on Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, in which the court is also expected to rule whether district court orders such as injunctions and restraining orders can be enforced nationwide.

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax Sunday that for this reason, the high court's decision will be "extremely important."

"You have district courts in Hawaii dictating what the entire nation should be doing," Fields said on Newsmax's Sunday Report. "Why should a court in Hawaii have anything to do with what's going on in Maine? We need to end this once and for all."

And with any luck the high court will end this practice. But that won't bar the flood of two lawsuits being filed each day against the Trump White House.

They clog the court system with frivolous lawsuits filed because someone got their nose bent out of shape due to their security clearance being lifted, or because some biological male isn't allowed to compete against female athletes.

As for Sotomayor's call to ABA lawyers that "we can't lose the battles we are facing," an MS-13 member's hurt feelings that he will no longer be allowed to rape, torture and murder in the United States is not the battle they want to take up — it's not the hill they want to die on.

The lawfare has to come to an end. Sanity and common sense need to prevail. We must return the country to normal order.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.