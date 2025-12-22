No More Polite Acceptance of 'Cultural Differences' in America

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, delivered some hard truths this past Sunday about what Americans must do to keep our freedoms and maintain our identity as Americans.

Speaking on the final day of TurningPoint USA's annual AmericaFest conference, held in Phoenix, Arizona, she warned that efforts are already underway: "to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law" in our own country.

Although Sharia law is incompatible with the U.S. Constitution and statutory law, we're seeing efforts to introduce it in Dearborn, Michigan, and the proposed EPIC City near Josephine, Texas, and the Somali Muslim community in and around Minneapolis.

New York City, America's largest metropolis and the hub of capitalism, will inaugurate a radical Muslim, anti-capitalist mayor next month.

Additionally, Gabbard noted that, "Patterson, New Jersey is proud to call themselves the 'first Muslim city,' and that "they are working to implement these Islamic principles forced on people through the use of lies or violence."

She stated in general terms why Sharia law is incompatible with U.S. law.

"The bottom line is this, and we talk about the threat of Islamism, this political ideology. There is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty. As Charlie [Kirk] said over and over again, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation's foundation of freedom."

She added, "when we understand our freedom comes from God, and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat. Because it means they deny God is the one who has bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us."

Gabbard’s address came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the European Union and the United Kingdom that the world was witnessing their Western values erode because of mass migration.

"You go to these NATO meetings and you meet with people, what they will tell you [is] our shared history, our shared legacy, our shared values, our shared priorities.

"That's what they talk about as the reason for this alliance," Rubio said.

"Well, if you erase your shared history, your shared culture, your shared ideology, your shared priorities, your shared principles, then what — then you just have a straight-up defense agreement. That's all you have."

And this is caused by mass migration, coupled with the migrants' refusal to assimilate and accept Western values.

Catholic Arena, a Christian-based news and opinion sire, reported what the result of all this was last month.

"France has once again recorded the highest number of anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe," they reported. "Almost 1,000 incidents, including arson, violence and desecration of graveyards have been recorded in 2025," nearly three per day.

They attached photos of some of the massive damage that had been inflected.

And 'tis the season for the annual Muslim attacks on European Christmas markets.

"At the opening night of the Christmas market in Brussels, masked Islamists set off smoke bombs, attacked families, and waved Palestinian flags," reported Eyal Wakoby Saturday. "How do countries tolerate this?" he asked, and attached video of the attack.

And 10 days ago three Moroccans, an Egyptian and a Syrian were arrested for plotting to plow a vehicle into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Germany, in the Dingolfing-Landau area, northeast of Munich.

An "Islamist motive" was suspected by local police.

The Egyptian allegedly "called for a vehicle attack," prosecutors said, "with the aim of killing or injuring as many people as possible."

The Moroccans and the Syrian allegedly agreed to carry out the attack.

The BBC observed that a similar attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg last December killed six people, and prompted authorities to be on high alert this year.

Putting up with arracks like this isn’t "multiculturalism" or "making allowances for differences" — it's suicide by jihad.

Shortly before his assassination, TurningPoint USA founder Charlie Kirk addressed this very issue.

"It's not Islamophobia to notice that Muslims want to import values into the West that seek to destabilize our civilization," he said.

"It's cultural suicide to stay silent."

We're not at that point yet, but we could be, we will be if we don't insist that immigrants become Americanized in every manner possible — speak English, learn our history, embrace our freedoms, and understand that our freedoms apply to everyone — men and women, Black and white.

And they must also understand that being a Christian or a Jew is not a crime or even a character flaw.

If we don't insist on that, and deport those who won't comply, we'll become no better off than Western Europeans, living in fear under the threat of a cruel, backward foreign invasion.

