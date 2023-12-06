Biden Is Attacking Your Religion — Again

The Biden administration appears hell-bent on eradicating the First Amendment freedom of religious expression from America, despite claims that the president is a "devout Catholic" (Insert eye roll here).

Every parent has a responsibility to raise their children with the foundation to grow into responsible adults, in accordance with the parents' own belief system. This applies whether they're natural, adoptive, or foster kids.

But the Biden administration is proposing a rule that would effectively prevent parents who have strong religious convictions from becoming foster parents.

The proposed rule, called the Safe and Appropriate Foster Care Placement Requirements, would require foster parents to "utilize the child's identified pronouns, chosen name, and allow the child to dress in an age-appropriate manner that the child believes reflects their self-identified gender identity and expression."

Those who refuse to "affirm" the proposed rule because of their religious beliefs would be judged "unsafe" and ultimately rejected as foster parent candidates.

In response, 19 state attorneys general sent a complaint letter to the Department of Health and Human Services, in which they observed that the "rule seeks to accomplish indirectly what the Supreme Court found unconstitutional just two years ago."

In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the city refused to contract with Catholic Social Services to provide foster care services unless they agreed to certify same-sex couples as suitable foster parents. The court found that the city's refusal "cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment."

Ironically, this proposed rule would actually hurt the foster care system, because it relies heavily upon faith-based organizations and foster parents to operate.

"In Arkansas, for example, one faith-based group was credited with recruiting almost half of the foster homes in the state," according to the American Family Association, "and in New Mexico, every private placement agency is Christian."

But it's not just the foster care system. Senate and House committees recently questioned Justice Department officials on their targeting of religious Americans.

Sen. Josh Hawley questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Are Catholic choirs now breeding grounds for domestic terrorism?" the Missouri Republican asked. "The FBI sure seems to think so. Thanks to brave whistleblowers we know the FBI has been interviewing priests & choir directors as part of their attempts to go after 'traditionalist Catholics.' Shameful."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, questioned Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke about last year's arrest of faith-based anti-abortion activist Mark Houck, for an alleged scuffle he had with an abortion clinic employee a year earlier.

When Houck learned that the FBI was interested in the case, he contacted the agency and volunteered to come in on his own. They declined, and instead dozens of agents surrounded his home with guns drawn in an early morning raid.

He was then carted off in handcuffs in front of his wife, Ryan-Marie, and seven children. When the case went to trial the jury reviewed the evidence and promptly acquitted him.

Roy asked Clarke, "Have you apologized to [Houck] on behalf of the DOJ for that grave violation of his civil rights? Having his family have to watch him being raided at his home?"

Clarke replied, "We follow the facts and apply the law, that is our job ..." So that would be a "no."

We might be able to accept that these are "mistakes," but they happen repeatedly. Yet they never seem to happen against:

— Antisemites, screaming death to Jews.

— Pro-Hamas, anti-Israeli activists doing the same.

— Climate alarmists who glue themselves to artwork after defacing it.

— Antifa and BLM protesters who destroy property, injure others.

— LGBT activists introducing children to inappropriate material.

Very strange.

And it's not just here.

About a month ago a pro-life activist in England was arrested a second time for the crime of praying — silently "in her head" — across the street from an abortion mill.

"Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been given a fixed penalty notice by the Thought Police," said the Rev. Calvin Robinson, a self-described "troublesome priest." He said she was:

— Clearly not protesting.

— Clearly not harassing anyone.

— Clearly causing no harm.

But was "arrested for silently praying in her head, again!"

In Spain, a Catholic-majority country, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made it illegal for Catholics to pray the Rosary in public. Prior to his current post, Sánchez was secretary-general of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.

Socialists. Go figure.

But America is unique. The "new world" was initially settled by the Pilgrims, who made the arduous journey in search of religious freedom.

The free exercise of religion was deemed important enough to the Founders 171 years later to enshrine it into the First Amendment to the Constitution.

As an inalienable right, the government cannot take it away. It can only protect and defend it — even if it hurts someone's feelings or clashes with their "preferred pronouns."

As my friend Kate would say, "Suck it up, Buttercup!"

