Biden Wants to Hold Gunmakers Liable for the Acts of Criminals

Thursday night President Biden addressed the nation on one of his favorite subjects — gun control. And as usual he was less than truthful in making his pitch to America.

And he reserved his most glaring whoppers for the firearms industry.

He said that “we should repeal the liability shield that often protects gun manufacturers from being sued for the death and destruction caused by their weapons. They’re the only industry in this country that has that kind of immunity.”

Despite repeating this statement on numerous occasions, the gun manufacturers enjoy no special immunity protecting them — not really.

Biden’s Thursday night claims were similar to his previous rhetoric directed at gunmakers.

He said in April of last year that "the only industry in America — a billion-dollar industry — that can't be sued, exempt from being sued, are gun manufacturers."

But these and similar statements have no basis in fact, according to Mark Oliva, the managing director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Washington, D.C.-based premier national trade association representing the arms industry.

Oliva observed that he made going after the arms manufacturers a priority during his last presidential run.

"He stood upon the debate stage during the presidential election and called the firearm industry — the firearm manufacturers — the enemy," Oliva told Newsmax. "And I think that's a very important thing to note.”

During a Democratic Party presidential primary debate in late June 2019, Biden claimed that "our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers" — this line elicited neither correction nor condemnation from any other candidate on the stage.

Oliva then explained that Biden's immunity claims are in reference to the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

The PLCAA is a commonsense 2005 statute that protects gunmakers, distributors, and dealers from liability when their products are used in the commission of a crime. The Senate passed it 65-31, including 14 Democrats who voiced approval.

But they can still be sued under product liability laws for injuries that are attributable to a design or manufacturing defect. They can also be held accountable for breach of contract, criminal misconduct, and other actions for which they are directly responsible.

Oliva observed that "his claims about the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act have been fact-checked several times by The Washington Post, CNN — [outlets] certainly not leaning toward gun owners or the gun industry."

And sure enough, four months ago The Associated Press fact-checked those claims and confirmed that they were false.

"They've found that his claims are not true — they have debunked his claims that the firearms industry cannot be sued,” Oliva continued.

Furthermore, by going after the arms industry, Biden impacts our own safety and security far beyond individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights to defend themselves.

"We also provide firearms to law enforcement who are protecting our communities, and to our military that is protecting our nation," Oliva said.

The president also often makes an inappropriate comparison of the arms industry to tobacco companies.

"Imagine how different it would be had that same exemption been available to tobacco companies who knew — who knew and lied about the danger they were causing — the cancer caused and the like," Biden said in April 2021.

The president wheeled out the same tired and false comparison last night: “Imagine — imagine if the tobacco industry had been immune from being sued — where we’d be today. The gun industry’s special protections are outrageous. It must end.”

But the tobacco companies were sued under the same product liability standards that gun manufacturers are subject to.

The president closed his remarks last night with a quote from Psalm 91: "May He raise you up on eagle’s wings and bear you on the breath of dawn make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Biden should be more concerned with Psalm 101:7, which states, “No one who practices deceit shall dwell in My house; no one who utters lies shall continue before My eyes.”

And while we’re throwing out Bible verses, here’s one on the subject of weapons: Jesus instructed, "... and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one." (Luke 22:36)

The sword was the AR-15 of 2,000 years ago. And yes, the president also wants to ban those.