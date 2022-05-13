Biden's America Last Program Is Working Out About as Planned

If the Biden administration goal is “America Last,” he’s succeeding beyond his dreams. And a large contributor to that goal is the administration’s energy policy.

The Department of Labor reported Thursday that U.S. producer prices — a measure of what retailers pay at the wholesale level — rose to 11% over the year as of the end of April.

That came one day after the Labor Department reported that the Consumer Price Index — inflation at the consumer level — dropped slightly from 8.5% to 8.3% for the same period.

The cost of energy is a huge contributor to inflation.

Everything depends on energy for production and transportation to the markets, whether it’s farm or ranch produce or manufactured goods. In addition, more than 6,000 products are made out of oil, including plastics, herbicides and fertilizers.

And anyone who pulls up to the pump knows that the cost of energy continues to rise, despite President’ Biden's promise to "work like the devil" to bring gas prices down.

But his idea of “work[ing] like the devil” was to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which had little to no effect while reducing America’s emergency supply.

Francesco Stipo, an international oil expert and president of the Houston Energy Club, told Newsmax that the release of 180 million barrels is simply "too small to significantly reduce oil prices.”

Meanwhile, the president is “work[ing] like the devil” in the opposite direction.

CBS News reported Thursday that the administration was cancelling three offshore oil and gas leases — one in Alaska's Cook Inlet and the other two in the Gulf of Mexico.

CBS described the Alaska field as “one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease opportunities pending before the Interior Department.” They added that the decision to cancel the lease on an area covering more than 1 million acres, “comes at a challenging political moment, when gas prices are hitting painful new highs.”

Bloomberg Asia tweeted that the administration’s decision “deepens uncertainty over the future of the US government’s offshore oil leasing program.”

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Gas Prices are the Highest Ever Recorded and the Biden administration cancels an Alaska oil and gas lease sale? This has got to stop. Unleash American Energy Joe!”

Sen. Ted Cruz brought the issue back to inflation.

“Because, you know, stopping inflation is his number one priority,” the Texas Republican said. “…as Biden said YESTERDAY.”

CBS News surmised that “canceling the sale would be in keeping with political promises President Joe Biden made in the name of halting global warming.”

And Americans have only to look to the Golden State to understand the folly of rushing into a green energy program.

Last month California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, bragged that his state was powered almost completely on renewable energy.

“In California, a clean energy economy isn’t some time far off in the future,” he tweeted. “We are doing it today,” and attached a Mercury News story with a headline reading, “California ran on nearly 100% clean energy this month.”

But with summer right around the corner, and the demand that air conditioning places on the power grid, the celebration was short-lived.

“California energy officials on Friday issued a sober forecast for the state’s electrical grid, saying it lacks sufficient capacity to keep the lights on this summer and beyond if heatwaves, wildfires or other extreme events take their toll,” Reuters reported last week.

Meanwhile Democrats still had to find a scapegoat for skyrocketing energy prices. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., found one Thursday, according to Bloomberg energy and commodities columnist Javier Blas.

“US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will next week present a bill on gasoline price gouging,” he reported.

“The bill will enable the president to issue emergency declaration making it illegal to increase the price of gasoline. ‘Price gouging needs to be stopped.’”

Of course — blame it on those evil oil companies — after blaming it in everything else, including Putin, COVID, Trump, the supply chain, and so forth.

Here’s a reminder of something Biden said during his campaign — while Donald Trump was president.

“It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility,” he tweeted. “I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.”

It’s all a part of America Last:

It’s sending pallets of baby formula to the border for illegal immigrants, while Americans are left empty-handed.

It’s Congress approving $40 billion so Ukraine can protect its border, while refusing to spend $2 billion on a wall to protect our own.

It’s releasing the FBI on moms who complain at school board meetings, while giving demonstrators who threaten Supreme Court justices a pass.

Irony and hypocrisy are trademarks of the Democratic Party.