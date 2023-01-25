Award for Worst Biden Apologists Goes to 'The View' Hosts

It seems like nearly every day for two weeks now, either White House lawyers or FBI investigators have announced the discovery of yet more classified documents in the control of President Joe Biden.

The documents date back to his years as vice president, and even while serving as U.S. senator for Delaware.

None of this should surprise anyone. Misplacing important items is a Biden family trait, whether it’s guns, top secret documents, or crack pipes.

Through it all the ladies of ABC’s "The View" — Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar — have remained some of the 46th president’s greatest fans — and his biggest apologists.

Co-host Goldberg suggested Monday that Biden had the power to declassify documents while he was vice president.

"Presidents and vice presidents can declassify these," she explained.

"This order was expanded right after George Bush put it into place. George Bush made it so presidents can declassify, Obama stretched it to vice presidents."

However, neither of the former Presidents Bush had anything to do with it.

The American Bar Association (ABA) observed that the origins of this presidential power rests in our founding documents.

The ABA reported, "The classification system for national security information is principally a function of the president’s authority under the U.S. Constitution as commander in chief, which gives the president broad powers to classify and declassify such information."

And the vice president has never had the power to either classify or declassify documents.

On another occasion Whoopi suggested that the classified documents in Biden’s possession didn’t amount to much — maybe Grandma’s secret “recipes” for oatmeal cookies or peach cobbler.

"We don’t know what’s in those boxes," she said. "And I want the law to look and say, ‘Man, this is recipes from some stuff he was trying to do with her!

Fat chance. But then again, no one should be surprised — Whoopi often gets it wrong.

In one cringeworthy moment during the 2020 presidential campaign season, she suggested that Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, a Ph.D. in education, should be appointed surgeon general.

"She would never do it but, yeah, she’s a hell of a doctor," Goldberg claimed.

"She’s an amazing doctor."

No one bothered correcting her.

The ladies on "The View" also placed their conspiratorial tin foil hats on and suggested that the documents had to have been planted in Biden’s garage — by Republicans.

Asked co-host Sunny Hostin, "Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?" Well of course!

Hostin also made excuses for the delay in reporting on the existence of the documents stored at the Biden Penn Center until just recently — although authorities knew they’d been discovered before the midterm elections. Blame it on the holidays.

"You're talking about Christmas Eve, Christmas day, New Year's Eve, and then finally when they get back [they say something]," she said.

And Hostin is supposed to be the smart one in the bunch.

Co-host Joy Behar suggested that we could trust that it was all an innocent mistake because, unlike former President Trump, Biden never lies.

"We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief," she said. "We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt."

But not only has Biden repeatedly been caught lying, there may even be more documents coming.

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, appeared on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" Monday and couldn’t rule out the possibility that additional classified documents might be discovered — especially given that the Biden Delaware beach home hadn’t been searched.

During "The View’s" early days, conversations were kept somewhat normal and even teetering on the edge of intellectual, due entirely to the late Barbara Walters, a multi-award winning journalist.

She served as co-host and something of a den mother to the group.

When she left everything devolved into nonsense.

Someone recently remarked on the irony that the three most miserable ladies in daytime television today are named Whoopi, Sunny, and Joy.

Go figure.

In 1922 — 100 years ago — the entertainment world introduced us to another trio of wacky, screwball characters. But instead of Whoopi, Sunny, and Joy, they called themselves Moe, Larry, and Curly — "The Three Stooges."

History repeats itself.

