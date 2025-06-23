Expect Jihad on American Soil

The United States destroyed Iran's nuclear weapons program over the weekend in what was called Operation Midnight Hammer. It was a masterstroke replete with diversions, and no American lives were lost in the process.

The world cannot afford a nuclear Iran, so there's no question that it was necessary. But has it already prompted a global response — a global jihad — and if so, could it even expand to our own shores?

Former Obama National Security Council staffer Tommy Vietor believes that a response will come eventually.

“Iran might retaliate today, tomorrow or in months,” he said. “Or a year from now, Iran or its proxies might blow up a bus filled with American tourists in Cyprus. No one knows what comes next. Bombing Iran started something that we no longer have the capacity to predict or contain.”

But Washington Examiner senior writer David Harsanyi observed that Vieror's prediction only proved that the bombing was necessary.

“I'm going to go out on a limb and say that people who would blow up buses filled with innocent civilians probably shouldn't have nukes,” he said, and it's probably safe to say that the limb he went out on was pretty sturdy.

In fact, the Islamic republic did react — almost immediately.

“Iranian State TV commentator said that 'Every American citizen or military in the region is now a legitimate target,' following U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran,” reported Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper.

Also Amit Segal, chief political analyst at Israel's N12 News, reported that Iran ordered one of its proxies to strike Israel after the bombing.

According to “Western sources,” he said, Iran Supreme Leader “Ali Khamenei has instructed Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem to join the fighting and launch missiles at Israel.”

However, “Qassem is refusing to engage, fearing that the IDF will destroy Hezbollah in response.”

That was probably wise of Hezbollah. Last year Mossad took out dozens of Hezbollah leaders by giving them exploding pagers.

Closer to home, security expert Charles Marino believes we should expect a response within our own borders, as predicted in his book, Terrorists on the Border and in Our Country.

When former President Joe Biden opened up America's borders, he didn't merely invite the criminal element into the United States — terrorists from countries that hate us, including Iran, also accepted the invitation.

Marino reported that as of May of last year, more than 100 migrants who were on the terrorist watch list were encountered, and approximately 2 million “getaways” — those who eluded border officials, and we don't know who they are — made it in.

U.S. border czar Tom Homan also warned of Iranian sleeper cells, citing 1,272 Iranian nationals released into the United States under Biden.

Even taking the unknown border-crossers out of the equation, America has increasingly become more tolerant of other belief systems — often to our detriment. At least one, Ilhan Omar, even became a congresswoman.

The Minnesota Democrat arrived here from Somalia in 1995 after the United States offered her asylum, and she repaid our generosity by claiming at a recent public appearance that America has become “one of the worst countries” on Earth.

She objected to President Trump's deployment of California National Guard troops to protect federal property and agents during the Los Angeles riots.

“I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that,” she said. “To have a democracy — a beacon of hope for the world — to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries where the military are in our streets without any regard for people's constitutional rights, while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator.”

Even worse, last month Omar claimed that “I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from within the U.S. system.”

Also last month a Warren, Michigan, Muslim cleric called for a global jihad on Jews.

Imam Dr. Sherif Gindy raised security concerns on May 23 while delivering a speech at the Islamic Organization of North America (IONA).

He cited a passage from the Quran where Jews refused to enter the Holy Land while “ferocious people” remained, and asked what it would take for them to leave Jerusalem. His answer: “They will not go out, except by the force.” — Jihad.

Forewarned is forearmed. While Saturday night's Operation Midnight Hammer solved a mammoth impediment to international peace, it may have also unwittingly unleashed a thousand smaller ones.

Stay frosty, stay alert. Law enforcement often reminds us, “if you see something, say something.” As both security expert Charles Marino and border czar Tom Homan note, the terrorists — the jihadists — are already here.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.