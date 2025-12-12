Require all Federal Officeholders to Be Natural Born Citizens

The requirements to be a president of the United States includes a provision that's missing for members of Congress and the federal judiciary.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 provides that "No Person except a natural born Citizen . . . shall be eligible to the Office of President."

But a member of Congress or the federal judiciary can be a foreign-born, naturalized U.S. citizen. We need to change that.

At the time the Constitution was rarified and throughout most of our nation's history, it wasn't an issue.

Immigrants who arrived on our shores were eager to become American citizens.

They learned the English language, adopted to our customs, and assimilated as Americans in every respect imaginable.

Naturalized citizens were proud to be Americans then; not necessarily today.

Nalin Haley, a political activist and son of former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, appeared on a Tucker Carlson podcast last month and suggested a number of changes concerning immigration and citizenship. They included:

—Limiting the number of foreign students who may enroll in U.S. universities.

—Banning dual citizenship: "People should have their loyalty to America first,” he said.

—Banning Americans from serving in a foreign military.

But his Number-1 belief was that "naturalized citizens should not be able to hold public office."

A Twitchy writer with the pen name "Just Mindy" acknowledged that Congress has foreign-born members who are true-blue Americans.

"Clearly, [Nalin Haley’s remarks] upset folks because there have been very decent politicians who were born in other countries and became freedom-loving Americans and great public servants," she said. "For example, Ted Cruz was born in Canada and Young Kim was born in South Korea."

But there are also foreign-born public figures who have divided loyalties, and in some cases even demonstrate no loyalty at all to the United States — the very country who held her arms out and took them in when they asked.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somalia-born Minnesota Democrat, is the best example of this.

She was recorded recently telling members of the Somali community in their native language that the United States would bow to their bidding.

"The U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interests of Somalia," she said.

"Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system."

Well, no. Omar is in Congress to protect the interests of the United States. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk concluded, "This sounds like treason."

If that wasn’t, the next example may be.

Last year she was caught once again on video, this time telling her supporters that "the president and I have a special relationship."

But Omar wasn't referring to then-President Joe Biden, as she soon revealed.

"I am very honored to have had the chance that our president, president of Somalia, [she was interrupted by rousing cheers at this point, before continuing,] President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud."

Omar then revealed the "special relationship" she had with her "real" president: "I call him Uncle and he calls me his girl."

She added, "we are very happy that Hassan is our president. Somalia is our home. It is home to all the people gathered here."

Author, political commentator and talk show host Dave Rubin, who published the video, asked whether Omar represented Somalia or Minnesota in Congress, adding, "I’m a little confused."

As we all are — but not really.

And requiting federal officeholders to be natural born citizens would eliminate Omar, who clearly has no loyalty to the United States whatsoever.

Also on the chopping block would be Rep. Pramila Jayapal, an India-born Washington state Democrat who, along with Omar, is a far-left "squad" member.

Jayapal co-sponsored a bill to de-criminalize illegal immigration with Mexico-born Rep. Jesús Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.

Japan-born Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, has a reputation for her struggles with the truth and lack of intelligence.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, an India-born Michigan Democrat, introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Trump in April, and is now trying to do the same against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

As Twitchy's "Just Mindy" observed, a "natural born citizen" rule would eliminate some conservative rock stars as well, but their talent and intellect will always be in demand.

We have to get back to the idea of America First, including the founding principles of personal liberty, a free market economy, individual responsibility, and a country where the people — not government — are sovereign.

If we don't, America will die, just like Western Europe is falling apart and turning into something unrecognizable today.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.