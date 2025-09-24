The Western World Cannot Negotiate With Palestine

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday and tackled an issue that should have concerned the assembly the most — peace in the Middle East, peace in Israel.

"Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can't forget October 7. Some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities," he said.

"Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now."

There are an estimated 48 hostages that still remain in Gaza of those abducted by Palestinian terrorists nearly two years ago. Maybe half are still alive.

Earlier in his remarks, Trump addressed a problem felt in Western Europe, one that is now a non-issue in the United States — illegal immigration.

"Europe is in serious trouble," he said.

"They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody has ever seen before. . . What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique, but to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders."

And the bulk of that migration is from the Middle East, which creates its own set of problems. They have no desire to assimilate into the Western world, and consider themselves citizens of the country they left. They don’t immigrate; they colonize.

In particular they identify with "Palestine" in the Israeli-Gaza War, and believe the UN should grant Palestine full statehood.

Italy's conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, like Trump, would deny Palestinian statehood, and her country is paying the price, according to a Lebanese-American scholar and commentator who uses the byline Dr. Maalouf.

"ITALY: Milan right now looks like a literal war zone," he began.

"A coalition of far-left activists and Muslim migrant gangs is currently rioting and destroying the city because Italy refuses to recognize a Palestinian state."

Maalouf concluded, "Total chaos."

Visegrád 24, a Hungarian-based news agency, released a similar report.

"Pro-Palestinian vandals have launched a major riot in Italy following the Meloni government's refusal to recognize Palestine," they reported.

“Striking dockworkers blocked access roads to ports in Italy in order to prevent Italy from being used as a staging post for the transfer of arms and other supplies to Israel. Police in riot gear and using tear gas clashed with protesters around the central station in Milan.”

Visegrád 24 concluded, "Giorgia Meloni's government has ruled out following other Western nations by recognising a Palestinian state."

But it turned out that recognizing Palestinian statehood didn’t work out well either — at least not for the United Kingdom.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, prompting The Telegraph to report, "Hamas declares 'victory' after UK recognition of Palestine."

This prompted US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to observe, "My @POTUS is a Churchill. The UK is led by an appeasing & naive Chamberlin. @realDonaldTrump knows the UK PM is giving Hamas a victory, endangering hostages even more, and prolonging a war. Watch 2 men & 2 videos. Thank you Pres Trump!"

Everyone distinguishes the terrorists in the region — especially those who committed the atrocities on Oct. 7, 2023 — as "Hamas" rather than "Palestinians." But in truth they're essentially one and the same.

Palestinians elected Hamas to run their government in 2006, and no elections have been held across the Palestinian territories since then. Palestine later split, with Hamas still controlling the Gaza Strip, and Fatah controlling the West Bank.

If Palestine were a legitimate and civilized state, there would have been no hostages, there would have been no atrocities, there would have been no October 7.

As further evidence, it only got worse for the UK after Starmer recognized Palestinian statehood.

The following day Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas demanded £2 trillion in reparations from the UK, for its role in Palestine from 1917 to 1948. That equates to more than $2.7 trillion US.

"Palestinians" are not a serious people. Abbas is making a ridiculous land acknowledgement, similar to what Democrats made at their Summer Meeting, when they declared that Minneapolis was built on stolen land.

But in truth, nearly everyone on the planet stands on "stolen land." They "stole" it from someone, who "stole it" from someone else, who "stole it" from yet someone else.

The only people not standing on "stolen land" are Israelis. God gave Israel to the Jewish people, who today share it with people of any race, color, faith, or sexual preference. Try that in "Palestine." Try that in any other Middle Eastern country.

Civilized people cannot reason with terrorists. The civilized world cannot negotiate with Hamas. The Western world cannot give in to Palestine.

