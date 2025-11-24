States Need to Join Trump, Feds, to Destroy Islamic Militants

Islamic terrorism is spreading worldwide, including the United States, thanks in part to former President Joe Biden's open border policy, which permitted the worst of the worst, including threats to national security, to enter unchecked.

We learned the latest result of that last week when the City Journal reported that Somali migrants living in Minnesota were establishing fake autism centers throughout the state in order to fraudulently receive billions of dollars in Medicaid funds.

Those funds were then diverted to Somalia to finance Islamic terrorism; as a result, "The Largest Funder of Al-Shabaab Is the Minnesota Taxpayer."

Al-Shabaab is an al Qaida-linked terror group.

Making matters all the worse, because of the dangerous conditions in Somalia, the federal government has been granting Somali migrants legal status to live and work in the U.S. — until Friday.

"Send them back to where they came from," announced President Trump, adding that, "Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.

"I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota.

"Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. It’s OVER!"

Trump followed that up Sunday by announcing that he will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

"It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms," Trump said. "Final documents are being drawn."

The group has been blamed for destabilizing the Middle East, and radicalizing young Muslims in chapters throughout the world.

The president’s decision came mere days after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a similar announcement.

"Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations," he said.

"This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down."

Abbott took this stance in the wake of attempts to introduce radical Islam into the Lone Star State.

They include a proposed Muslim-centered gated community called the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC City), reportedly based on Sharia law, which is incompatible with our own.

And Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, reported a recent disturbing incident at Dallas-Ft. Worth Airport.

"On September 26, Pastor Tom Ascol recounted responding to an airport-wide announcement inviting passengers to a ‘prayer service’ in the chapel, which explicitly stated 'all are welcome,'" Roy said.

"Upon arrival, however, he found the space occupied by an Imam-led prayer, complete with prayer rugs and participants. According to his account, he was denied entry and effectively barred from practicing his faith."

But it's sprouting everywhere in the United States.

Dearborn, Michigan residents are complaining to city hall about Muslim calls to prayer blasted over outdoor loudspeakers five times a day, beginning at 5:30 am.

In New York City, Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani endorsed someone to take his New York State Assembly seat, who has only been in the country a year, and claims 9/11 was caused by "capitalism," "white supremacy," and "Islamophobia."

And in Minnesota, a county sheriff says he serves Somalis first, and regards Americans as foreigners.

The United States is in danger of becoming overridden with Islamic militants, just like Western Europe.

Catholic Arena, a Christian news and opinion service, reported that "France has once again recorded the highest number of anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe.

"Almost 1,000 incidents, including arson, violence and desecration of graveyards have been recorded in 2025."

And in the United Kingdom, immigrants from the Middle East are typically given a pass after committing violent crimes like rape, while native Brits are often imprisoned for demonstrating against the immigrants.

One recent UK arrival was taped saying, "I’m here to rule you," adding,"This is my land, it belongs to Allah."

That could never happen here though, right?

Nick Shirley, a Michigan-based independent video journalist, asked Muslim-Americans in Dearborn who they would support if the United States went to war against an Islamic country.

"We would support our brothers in Iraq," was the response.

"We would not defend America."

In the past, America was described as a melting pot, where new arrivals assimilated to become American in every respect.

Nowadays people call it a salad bowl, made up of different items that complement one another.

In truth America is becoming something a poisonous witch’s brew that will only become more noxious the longer it’s allowed to ferment.

State and local leaders need to get tough with the poison infecting America before Americans become second class citizens in their own land.

Throw out the "Barbarians at the Gate" before they destroy us.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.