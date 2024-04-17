A Weak America Creates a Dangerous World

Each time President Biden displays weakness to our enemies, he makes the world a more dangerous place.

After waging decades of shadow warfare against Israel, Iran struck the Jewish state on Saturday — and reportedly did so with Biden’s prior knowledge.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched suicide drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in coordination with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces and the terrorist groups in Lebanon and Yemen.

A Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters Sunday that the United States advised Tehran, communicating through Turkey, that any action Iran took against Israel had to be "within certain limits.”

That's jaw-dropping if true.

It suggests that Washington not only failed to tell Israel that the attack was imminent, but also OK’d it, so long as it was kept "within certain limits."

Israel is our greatest Mideast ally.

I another betrayal, Reuters reported Monday that Biden advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States won’t participate in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran.

Sen. John Kennedy, never at a loss for words, saw it as another indication of Biden’s weakness.

"In the past 60 days, we have seen President Biden, go wobbly in his support of Israel," the Louisiana Republican said.

"And today, the White House has already leaked to the press early this morning that they’re not going to participate in an Israeli response to what Iran just did.

"Let me say it again. More sheep is not going to solve the wolf problem."

He continued, "My advice to the president today, for what it’s worth, Mr. President, 'don’t.' Stop it. Support Israel. With respect, go to Amazon and buy a spine online! Peace through weakness never works.

"Not with these hard, hard men."

In a follow-up, Reuters reported that "U.S. officials said Tehran did not warn Washington."

First of all, the previous report indicated that Turkey informed Washington about the imminent attack — not Iran.

Secondly, according to the same report, both the Turkish foreign minister and two Iraqi officials confirmed that the United States received advance warning, despite their claims to the contrary.

"The government clearly understood from the Iranian officials that the U.S. military in Iraq was also aware of the attack in advance," said an Iraqi security official.

Iran’s attack included 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles unleashed on Israel, according to the IDF. In addition, terrorists in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq lobbed approximately 350 rockets into the Jewish state.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his U.S. counterpart Sunday that Israel had "no choice but to respond." However, Biden urged Israel to exercise restraint.

The president’s weakness toward Iran is just the latest in a long series of impotent maneuvers and weak-kneed reactions to world events.

Four months after Biden’s inauguration, he allowed the Taliban to call the shots on the timing and manner of U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As a result, our allies began losing trust in the United States, and our enemies were emboldened.

In addition, Taliban, Islamic State, and al-Qaida terrorists were the beneficiaries of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of abandoned weapons, ammunition, and military hardware.

Biden referred to Russia initial invasion of Ukraine as a "minor incursion," while permitting a major invasion of illegal aliens, including national security risks, through our southern border.

U.S. House Republicans impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for permitting the invasion, but everyone knows it was the president’s own weakness at fault.

Last month authors Matthew Kroenig and Dan Negrea released a new book, "We Win, They Lose," which argues that in order to deal with America’s Cold War with China, we should follow the "peace through strength" game plan then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan proposed in 1977.

He explained that "my idea of American policy toward the Soviet Union is simple, and some would say simplistic. It is this: We win, and they lose." And it worked. The Soviet Union crumbled shortly after Reagan left office.

That same "we win, they lose" pressure was used by former President Trump against China, Iran, and Russia. There was no talk of China invading Taiwan, Russia invading Ukraine, or Iran hurling missiles at Israel.

But now that "the adults are back in charge," America has become "kinder and gentler" toward its enemies, and restrictions against them have been lifted — and with them so have all restraints.

The Babylon Bee, a humor-driven satirical "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust" called it once again with this headline: "Biden Retaliates Against Iran By Attaching Note To Pallet Of Cash That Says 'Please Do Not Use For Terrorism.'"

Bring back the amateurs like Reagan, those who know "peace through strength" and back-alley tactics. Black silk hats and white kid gloves aren’t working.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.