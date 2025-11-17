We Need to Make America, America Again

America is losing its unique American identity, and it's happening with not just the blessing of judges and politicians, but also their active participation.

The United States was founded on three fundamental principles: Individual liberty, a free market economy, and personal responsibility. But all three are bring turned on their heads.

The election of Zohran Mamdani, an anti-Semite communist Muslim, as mayor of what was the center of capitalism, should have shocked everyone.

Mamdani is a 34-year-old Ugandan native who didn't become a U.S. citizen until 2018 and has never run so much as a Kool-Aid stand.

As a result, New Yorkers can look forward to a loss of private property rights, crippling taxation, and a rise in crime due to a diminished police presence.

In addition, at least 10 other un-American Marxist Mamdani clones won local races across the United States this month — an off-year election.

We can expect many more at the 2026 midterms.

Mamdani's campaign came to the attention of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who gave a warning a few months before his assassination.

"It's not Islamophobia to notice that a man who wants to globalize the intifada is about to run America's largest and once greatest city," he said.

"It's not Islamophobia to notice that Muslims want to import values into the West that seek to destabilize our civilization."

Kirk concluded that "It’s cultural suicide to stay silent."

A month later, Kirk addressed the broader issue of immigration in general.

He believed that the sharp decline of married, 30-year-old homeowners from 1960 to the present was attributable to a breakdown of the social compact.

To address it, he believed we need a sharply decreased non-American influence in the United States and suggested:

1 - Mass deportations

2 - Stop the H-1B scam

3 - Dramatically reduce legal- Immigration

4 - End chain migration and the Visa Lottery

All too often government figures bend over backwards to accommodate immigrants who commit crimes or engage in dangerous behavior.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg released an Algerian migrant taxi driver who was charged with sexually assaulting late-night female passengers on two separate occasions.

The cabbie, Mohammed Bellebia, 34, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2024 and charged in both cases. Later, he was permitted to plead guilty to disorderly conduct and was given a conditional release.

Well, what the heck, sexual assaults may be acceptable in Algeria, as a form of flattery, right?

Remember the Indian immigrant, Harjinder Singh, who made an illegal U-turn on a Florida divided highway, resulting in the deaths of three people?

It turned out that he was given a commercial driver's license (CDL), despite the fact that he couldn't speak, understand, or read English.

He was later charged with and pled not guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter.

In response, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy restricted the ability of non-U.S. citizens to obtain CDLs, and last week Duffy announced that California had illegally issued 17,000 CDLs.

"After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed," said Duffy. "Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked."

However, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Department of Transportation from enforcing its restrictions on foreign CDL holders.

It ruled that the government failed to follow proper procedure and didn't provide sufficient justification for how the rule would promote safety.

Meanwhile, last month another illegal alien commercial truck driver was under the influence of drugs when he rear-ended several vehicles at high speed with his rig, killing three people.

We're supposed to believe in free markets, not socialism.

Also, this is supposed to be America, not Uganda, Algeria, India, or the Tower of Babel

More than a century ago President Theodore Roosevelt warned America about immigrants who refuse to assimilate to our way of life.

"There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. . . We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language. . . and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."

That quote, along with our founding principles of individual liberty, free market economy, and personal responsibility, should be prominently displayed in the offices of every judge, district attorney, and politician in America.

And it wouldn't hurt for New York City voters to review it also.

If we're going to survive as a nation, America has to become America again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.