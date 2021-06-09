Border Crisis Isn't Going Away Until Biden Places America First

President Biden inflicted more damage on the United States during his first four months in office than any other president did during a single four-year term.

That damage includes:

Signing multi-trillion dollar legislation into law, paid by:

• Printing more money, diminishing the dollar's value

• Killing the Keystone XL pipeline, angering Canada

• Killing oil exploration and production on public lands

Reestablishing aid to Palestine and Iran, which in turn:

• Weakened U.S.-Israeli relations

But opening the border to illegal immigration was arguably the most damaging. The hundreds of thousands of immigrants overload public schools and social service programs, take jobs and benefits away from Americans, and increase crime from gang activity and the influx of drugs and human trafficking.

On Monday Vice President Kamala Harris told Guatemalans who may be considering a trek to the United States, ''Do not come, do not come,'' but no one bought it.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei corrected Harris' claim that the crisis was caused by climate change, saying the Biden administration was to blame.

As early as 2017 Harris tweeted, ''Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here,'' adding a hashtag: ''#NoBanNoWall''

Even White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained that Harris didn't really mean ''do not come,'' but rather that ''there's more work to be done'' and ''we don't have the systems in place yet.'' In other words, Harris meant, ''do not come yet.''

At the same time, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly claimed, ''the border is closed.''

Mark Krikorian, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) executive director, called this statement ''preposterous'' during a telephone interview with Newsmax.

''Presumably what he meant is that no one who shouldn't be getting in is getting in, and that's absurd on its face,'' he added.

CIS is a Washington, D.C.-based independent, non-partisan research organization that examines and critiques the impact of immigration on the United States.

Ira Mehlman, media director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), added some real numbers to the DHS director's absurdity.

He told Newsmax that ''there were almost 179,000 apprehensions at the border'' in April. ''That was the single highest month on record in the past 21 years.''

Mehlman added that ''according to Border Patrol statistics, they returned 62.5% of those people to Mexico under the Title 42 provision that was invoked because of COVID ... that comes to about 68,000 people who came across the border and were actually allowed to live here.''

FAIR is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that examines immigration trends and effects to educate the public on the impacts of sustained high-volume immigration.

CIS' Krikorian described three classes of immigrants as unaccompanied minor children, family immigrant units, and single adults, generally male.

The unaccompanied minors are usually brought over by smugglers and eventually released to relatives already residing in the United States — either legally or illegally.

''The government is a co-conspirator with the smugglers and with the parents who pay the smugglers,'' he said. And once in, they're generally in to stay.

Mehlman agrees with that ''co-conspirator'' designation.

''The United States government has actually become a partner with the criminal cartels that smuggle the people to the border. They get people to the border and we, the American people and taxpayers, transport those folks from wherever they entered the country to wherever they want to go in the interior of the country.''

Accordingly, Townhall editor Katie Pavlich observed, ''every state is a border state now.'' And by extension, every town is a border town.

Family immigrant units are generally given a summons to appear for an asylum hearing at a later date before being released in the United States. Krikorian said that chances are good that ''you're never going to see those people again.''

The single adults have almost no argument for claiming asylum, and attempt to sneak across when Border personnel are busy processing children and families.

According to Mehlman, the Biden White House ''has basically scrapped every deterrent that was in place. And despite everyone in the administration saying, 'This is not the time to come,' their actions speak louder than words.''

Krikorian concluded, ''describing that border as 'closed' or 'under control' is an Orwellian abuse of the English language.''

Biden indicated he's not serious about border security when he:

• Vowed amnesty for illegal border crossers during his first 100 days

• Said asylum seekers should ''immediately surge to the border''

• Promised welfare, free legal services, free healthcare to illegal immigrants

• Halted border wall construction for nearly four months

• Scrapped the stay-in-Mexico agreement for asylum seekers

• Appointed Harris as his Border Czarina

It's not going away any time soon, and it's only going to get worse during this administration.

We elect politicians to look after the needs of the Americans. This is what happens when the president doesn't place ''America First.''

And if it's ''root causes'' they seek, they should get a mirror.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.