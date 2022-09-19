Calif. Latino Democrat Could Unify America  

A former California Democratic Party leader is sounding the alarm to fellow Democrats about the crisis at the southern border. And if her words are heeded, she has the power to bring a divided America together.

The two major parties have been at loggerheads from day one over the southern border, with Democrats stubbornly claiming there is no crisis, while more than two million illegal aliens have traipsed into the United States with little or no resistance.

The breaking point for Gloria Romero, a Latina Democrat and former California state Senate majority leader, was when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew 50 illegals into Martha’s Vineyard.

He chose that location for a number of obvious reasons:

It’s an enclave of woke, wealthy liberals;

It’s the summer home of former President Barack Obama; and,

Most of all, it claims to be a "sanctuary" for immigrants.

On that last point a popular poster created by a Martha’s Vineyard Jewish group proclaims, "All are welcome here," and "Hate has no business here."

It specifically states that they "stand with immigrants" and "with refugees."

And they were welcomed by the islanders and fed island delicacies such as Corn Pops, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies, before the governor activated 125 Massachusetts National Guard members to cart them off to a Cape Cod military base.

That did it for Romero. She tweeted:

"It only took 50 brown people — without leaf blowers & mops — to expose the hypocrisy of the elite, woke @DNC ruling class. The previous 2 million didn't count since they weren't on their bubble of an island. So much for the claim that 'diversity is our strength' @MichelleObama"

Romero also wrote a scathing editorial for the Daily Mail.

"More than two million undocumented immigrants will be arrested trying to cross into the U.S. in 2022. And Democrats don’t bat an eye," she wrote.

"But fly 50 migrants to one of the wealthiest places in America, spotted with multi-million dollar mansions, surrounded by the mega-yachts of the rich and famous and Democrats lose their minds?"

And lose their minds they did.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and said she believed DeSantis should be held criminally liable for relocating the migrants — which was done with their permission.

"Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking," she said.

Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, turned it up a notch by hinting that DeSantis should be charged with kidnapping.

"18 USC 1201 - Federal Kidnapping Statute," he began.

"a) Whoever unlawfully seizes, confines, inveigles, DECOYS, kidnaps, abducts, or carries away and holds for ransom or reward or otherwise any person . . . "

And of course it wouldn’t be complete without Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., throwing in her own two cents and cranking it all the up to a "crime against humanity."

"It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees," the New York Democrat tweeted.

"Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse."

In this age of political division, Romero’s Daily Mail column should have been awakened Democrats like Clinton, Schatz and Ocasio-Cortez, who think they hold Latinos in their hip pocket, with a splash of cold water.

"I am telling you that if the Democratic Party thinks that Latinos are outraged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — they are dead wrong!" she wrote.

And as proof, Adam Wilson observed in Florida Jolt Sunday that "Hispanics have rapidly turned to the Republican Party since 2016, with some people estimating that as many as 40-45% of Hispanics will vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections."

Romero closed her column by reminding her fellow Democrats that a strong border is simply common sense, and urged DeSantis to keep the pressure up,

"We love our country, value citizenship, want a fair immigration system, and protected by secure borders on all shores. There’s nothing 'racist' about that. Good for you DeSantis – keep the flights coming," she said.

"If they won't go to the border, bring the border to them."

And if we’re ever going to come back together as a nation, Democrats would do well to take Romero’s words to heart. Just as there’s "nothing racist" about secure borders, there’s also "nothing racist" about "America First."

It’s what we should all want, and those who don’t have no business holding public office.

