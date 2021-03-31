Biden Demonstrating What an 'America Last' Society Looks Like

President Joe Biden is taking his "do the opposite of what Trump would do" approach to governing way too far — so much so that it’s hurting Americans’ quality of life.

And most of the problems can all be traced to the spike in illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexican border — a spike encouraged by the president’s own words and actions.

America got a glimpse of what’s going on at the border when the administration allowed reporters to tour migrant facilities Tuesday for the first time since Biden’s inauguration.

A facility in Donna, Texas, that’s only allowed to contain 250 immigrants in pandemic conditions, now holds more than 4,000, which is at "1700% pandemic capacity," as well as "a ‘pod’ designed for 32 migrant children under CDC guidelines now holding 615,"according to Nicole Sganga, CBS News Homeland Security reporter.

Last week the administration initially responded to the crisis by setting aside $86.9 million to rent Texas hotel rooms to temporarily house the overflow of illegal immigrants entering the country. They refer to them as "family reception sites."

Nevertheless, Tae Johnson, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) claims that there have been no changes in immigration policy.

"Our border is not open," Johnson said in a statement. "The majority of individuals continue to be expelled under the Centers for Disease Control’s public health authority."

Of course the border is open.

Otherwise we wouldn’t be housing all these people. But the $86.9 million only addresses temporary housing.

What about permanent quarters?

Renton, Wash. foster parents Edmundo and Serena Sanchez recently got an inkling of the Biden's next national move for these migrants. This month, these Americans were booted out of their rented home where they’d been caring for foster children for the last seven years.

The property will now house part of the flood of unaccompanied immigrant children instead.

"It was just senseless. Everything they did was irresponsible," Serena Sanchez told KING-5 TV of the move-out order that came after a year of pandemic lockdowns.

But the latest blow came this week in California, a state that has denied in-person education for most of its K-12 students for nearly a year.

At long last that’s about to change — but not for legal American kids.

It’s being offered to immigrant children who illegally crossed the border, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

It reported that three charter flights filled with unaccompanied minors arrived at San Diego International Airport from the Texas-Mexican border, and more were expected to arrive by bus from Arizona.

Jim Desmond, San Diego County District 5 supervisor, sounded elated about the news, while adding a "too bad" for the American kids.

"The San Diego County Board of Education will be sending teachers for in-person learning for the migrant children at the convention center," he tweeted. "It's great there's in-person learning for them, I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity."

Local talk radio host Carl DeMaio, who also chairs Reform California, an organization "dedicated to holding state and local government accountable," advised that the mayor also appeared pleased with the situation.

"BREAKING," he announced. "San Diego Democrat Mayor brags to CNN about his decision to offer in-person classes to illegal immigrants that arrived this weekend at our Convention Center — all while his own city's schools remain CLOSED to actual citizens!!"

Instead of all that’s happened recently, it would have been far better if:

The nearly $87 million set aside for hotel rooms was used instead to give the country’s homeless veterans a leg up

The Sanchez’s and their foster children hadn’t been uprooted from their home to make way for immigrant children

K-12 children throughout the country had been offered the same in-person education immigrant children are being given

On Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service took another step to make the advancing hoard feel more welcome.

"NEW," began BuzzFeed News immigration reporter Hamed Aleaziz.

"USCIS officials are planning to remove references to immigrants as ‘aliens’ in the agency’s policy manual more than a year after the term was inserted into the guidance during the Trump administration, according to government documents."

The funny part is, the Biden administration’s immigration policy is only pleasing the illegal immigrants.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday found that only about four out of 10 Americans approve of the president’s stance on both immigration and gun control, while an equal 57% disapprove of his approach to each issue.

In short, by catering to the flood of illegal aliens, Biden is turning former President Trump’s "America First" policy into "America Last."

Someone should have taught him this simple maxim: Give an illegal immigrant a fish and you can feed him for a day. Deport him, and you’ll never have to feed him again.

