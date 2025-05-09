Congressional Republicans Ignoring an Opportunity for Greatness

Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House for the first time in 18 years, giving them a rare opportunity to advance the "America first" agenda of President Trump.

But instead of supporting core conservative values such as limited government, personal responsibility, individual freedom, and fiscal responsibility, the majority of Republicans in Congress are dropping the ball.

This is happening despite the fact that many of them were elected on the promise to help President Trump "Make America Great Again" by reversing the overreaching and overspending of Democrats and the Biden administration.

The latest example was described by Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, who noted that "This wasn’t widely covered in the news, so I will tell you."

He explained that "Congress was scheduled to vote on rescissions THIS WEEK to cut the waste that DOGE found, but the votes were quietly canceled."

Specifically, "USAID and other programs like PBS and NPR were to be targeted."

These were funds that the president froze upon the recommendation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It’s important to note that after Congress has already authorized spending for a particular program, the president can only temporarily freeze the funding. Only Congress has the power to rescind funding it previously authorized.

Republicans tentatively agreed to rescind $9.3 billion in spending this week that Congress previously approved.

The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 gives Congress the power to rescind funds at the request of the president by a simple majority vote in both chambers — but Congress must approve those cuts within 45 days of continuous session. Tick tock.

Also, it’s not just congressional Republicans that ignore their party leaders and conservative values. We’re seeing it at the state level as well, and Florida is a prime example.

Until recently Florida was a swing state, but Gov. Ron DeSantis changed all that when he won reelection in 2022. He barely squeaked by to victory in 2018, but four years later it was a shutout, where he even took historic Democrat strongholds like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Voters liked what they saw.

The 2024 election also handed DeSantis a Republican supermajority legislature, so on paper he should be able to get any conservative program he wants approved to make the state even greater. Instead he has gridlock.

Florida Jolt editor-at-large Tracy Caruso coined the term "uniparty" for what resulted. Under the direction of House Speaker Danny Perez, conservative legislation is either watered down or ignored entirely, which brings actual Democrats into the fold.

On the surface Perez appears to be a "consensus builder," but in actuality he’s selling out conservatives, conservative values, and Gov. DeSantis — so much so that he’s come to the attention of conservative talk radio and TV icon Mark Levin.

"He runs the place Mafia-style, this guy Perez. He’s selling out to all the special interests, all the monied interests, all the corporate interests," Levin told his radio listeners. "He’s using the RINOs, the Republican establishment to strike back."

Caruso, whose husband, Rep. Mike Caruso, is one of the good guys in the Florida House, explained that the uniparty "pushes an anti-Governor DeSantis agenda, even though every elected Republican in the House ran on the promise of continuing DeSantis’s Florida first freedom agenda."

Sound familiar? Congressional Republicans ran on the promise of continuing Trump’s America first agenda.

Caruso concluded, "If we want real representation, we must demand more from our leaders and reject the uniparty’s false unity. It’s time to put the people of Florida first, not the political class."

The same goes for GOP members of Congress, who campaigned as MAGA Republicans but then went their own way once they were sworn into office.

Congressional Republicans have a limited time to enshrine the America first agenda into law, because they can only reliably bank on having control of both chambers of Congress for the current two-year term.

And when they drop the ball — as they’re doing now — they’re guaranteeing that Republican control will be short-lived. When conservative voters see nothing coming from Congress, they’re inclined to just sit the midterms out, thinking, "what difference does it make?"

And then we can guarantee the end of America first.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.