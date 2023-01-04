GOP Won't Survive Being 'Democrat Lite'

If yesterday’s three unsuccessful U.S. House speaker votes prove anything, it’s that Republicans have to do a better job of distinguishing themselves from Democrats.

They also need to start acting as though they want to lead and elect a speaker.

Fairly or not, Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is often perceived as being all too ready to give up conservative values in order to make a deal.

But if recent reports are accurate, the California congressman won’t do the same in reverse.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry claimed Tuesday that he had guaranteed all its members’ votes in exchange for McCarthy’s agreement, as speaker, to introduce a number measures in the coming term.

"We requested transparent, accountable votes on individual earmarks that would require two-thirds support to pass, and to ensure that all amendments to cut spending would be allowed floor consideration," the Pennsylvania Republican said.

"He dismissed it."

The group also "demanded that he cease his efforts to defeat competitive conservative candidates in open Republican primaries,” and he denied it.

In addition, the Freedom Caucus wanted House floor votes on:

A balanced budget;

The Fair Tax Act (a national sales tax to replace income taxes, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes);

The Texas Border Plan (a framework of proposals to curb the surge of illegal border crossings, proposed last month by Texas Republicans); and,

Term limits for all members of Congress.

But "he refused," Perry said in his statement.

"Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be speaker of the House," but "He rejected it," the Freedom Caucus chairman concluded.

Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican and House Freedom Caucus member described Tuesday morning’s House GOP Conference meeting as "very hostile."

He added, "I don’t think it did anything to persuade those who are inclined to vote against Kevin McCarthy."

McCarthy admitted that the meeting was "intense" and said there will be times that leadership will argue with members who are seeking "positions for themselves" and not for the nation.

But the problem is, every single Freedom Caucus proposal is good for the nation.

Earmarks, for instance, are spending items in bills benefitting individual House districts to win a bill’s support by a reluctant lawmaker, and are seeing a return after a 10-year ban.

Primaries without party leaders placing their thumbs on the scales arguably benefit everyone also.

Something has to be done about runaway spending.

And it can be achieved painlessly by employing the "Penny Plan," introduced by former Rep. Cornelius McGillicuddy IV, better known as Connie Mack, a Florida Republican.

And the tax system needs to be simpler and more fair for everyone also, whether it’s the Fair Tax, a flat tax, or something entirely different. We also need to get the southern border under control before we’re no longer a sovereign nation.

And finally, everyone except entrenched lawmakers wants term limits.

If accurate, these are items that would not only arguably benefit the entire country but would also promote conservative Republican values.

The House made three attempts to elect a speaker yesterday.

McCarthy was denied the speaker’s position on the first round when Rep. Jim Jordan, a conservative Ohio Republican, received six votes. McCarthy could only give up four votes to win.

Jordan nominated McCarthy at the start of round two, and for his efforts he received 19 GOP votes. Jordan got 20 votes in the third round and McCarthy called it a day.

But it’s not just House leadership that party members are concerned about.

Republicans question the reelection of Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as their Senate leader, especially after he approved the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill last month.

And Ronna McDaniel is expected to retain her position as Republican National Committee chairwoman, despite the fact that 73% of Republicans want to see a change in leadership there also, according to a Trafalgar Group poll.

This is nothing new. Nearly 50 years ago Ronald Reagan saw a need for the GOP to return to its conservative roots.

"Our people look for a cause to believe in," he said at the 1975 Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Is it a third party we need, or is it a new and revitalized second party, raising a banner of no pale pastels, but bold colors which make it unmistakably clear where we stand on all of the issues troubling the people."

The GOP has to decide who they are: is our banner displayed in bold, bright colors that stand for traditional conservative principles, or will we bear pale pastels as just another branch of the Democratic Party?

McCarthy has to keep his eyes on the conservative ball, but just as importantly, House Republicans have to stop holding the House and McCarthy hostage.

They need to get it done.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.