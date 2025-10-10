ABC Embarrasses Itself and the Nobel Committee With a Reminder

Although a Trump Nobel Pease Prize appeared certain, the Nobel committee awarded it to Venezuelan opposition activist Maria Corina Machado.

But while Trump appeared to be in the running, a broadcast news network tried to focus public attention elsewhere, to an earlier administration.

After brokering a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists Wednesday, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog called for President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Netanyahu formally nominated Trump for the award three months earlier, joining at least six other nominations for Trump to receive the honor, including the governments of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Rwanda.

However, nominations closed Feb. 1, 2025, when he was in office less than two weeks. They put him in the running for 2026.

ABC News joined in the Nobel Peace Prize chatter — but not about Trump or Machado. They gave us an "on thus day" reminder instead.

"ON THIS DAY," ABC began on Thursday: “In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called 'his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.'"

The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank, gave ABC News another reminder.

"Obama's Nobel Peace Prize is arguably the biggest joke in the history of the award," Heritage said.

"In the committee's own words, they selected the 44th president for his ‘efforts,' 'vision,' and 'appeal' for peace, not for actually achieving any kind of peace."

Heritage concluded, "If they have any sense, they would try to redeem themselves by awarding the 45th and 47th president the Nobel Peace Prize for the numerous wars and international conflicts he has helped negotiate ends to."

Townhall editor Katie Pavlich also noted the ABC News reminder and replied, "How embarrassing was this," adding, "Still is."

Nobel secretary Geir Lundestad, writing in his memoir, "Secretary of Peace," said that in retrospect, the Obama award was a huge mistake.

"No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama," Lundestad wrote.

"Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," he said.

"In that sense the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for."

There wouldn't be an embarrassment had Trump been trhe recipient.

Even MSNBC and CNN, two notoriously anti-Trump cable news networks, admitted that Trump succeeded where others failed, particularly on the Hamas-Israeli negotiations, beginning with MSNBC historian and Trump critic John Meacham.

"And one of the things about honesty and citizenship and a sense of, I would say, maturity about what people in a democracy should do is even if someone with whom you disagree about 99 things, does the 100 really well, you should say so, because that's what intellectual honesty is," Meacham said.

"And so all credit to President Trump and his, as you say, unconventional team."

Over at CNN, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who served as lead counsel for House Democrats during the first Trump impeachment inquiry, also reluctantly gave credit where it was due.

When CNN anchor Abby Phillip asked why a Hamas-Israel peace deal wasn't done while Biden was in office, Goldman replied, "I think the biggest problem that President Biden had, is there was no pressure from Qatar, from Turkey, from Egypt.

"They were actually facilitating in many ways, what was going on. And that is really ultimately how it all came together."

Phillip noted, "By saying that, it's sort of an acknowledgment Trump has changed that dynamic."

Goldman agreed that "somehow, some way, that changed."

Whether he wants to admit it or not, those countries stopped supporting the Hamas terrorists sometime after June of this year.

That’s when Trump sent B-2 stealth bombers halfway around the world to turn Iran's nuclear dreams into an ash heap with 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs, delivered with pinpoint accuracy.

Not only did the bombers arrive without warning, a U.S. Navy guided-missile submarine entered the Persian Gulf undetected and launched Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles at the sites as well.

It then slipped out as it had entered — undetected.

That would be enough to make Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and anyone else lose any taste for giving aid and support to Hamas.

And that's why the Nobel Prize Committee has little choice but to announce today that President Trump will be the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

And if ABC News wants to embarrass itself by recalling a time when another U.S. president received the award, that's their business.

The rest of us will live in the present.

