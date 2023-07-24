STEM Student Survey Answers May Offer Hope for America Adrift

At a time when the world seems to have gone mad with LGBTQ gender ideology, especially the notion that we can change our gender at will, we got a glimmer of hope (and chuckle or two).

It came from an unexpected source: college students attending a liberal university located in a liberal state.

Who woulda thunk?

Academic researchers asked students at Oregon State University to complete an LGBTQ survey, and some of the responses were surprising, according to an article for the Bulletin of Applied Transgender Studies.

The results were published in a paper titled, "Attack Helicopters and White Supremacy: Interpreting Malicious Responses to an Online Questionnaire about Transgender Undergraduate Engineering and Computer Science Student Experiences."

Although the responses were silly and sometimes funny, the researchers were far from pleased. Some responses suggest the students were all given gift cards for completing the survey.

For example, in response to a question asking for "gender," "12 respondents (24%) indicated their gender as being related to a helicopter or aircraft." They ranged from an "Apache Attack Helicopter" to a "V22 osprey” and an "F-16 Fighter Jet."

Other answers included "gift card," "Aerosol,” "N/A," and "I’m just here for the gift card." Several answered, "there are only two genders."

Under "Racial/Ethnic Identities" the responses included "AH/64 Apache," "Republican," "My skin is blue, but I might be a Smurf," "cracker," "Eskimo," and "Native American (Elizabeth Warren)."

One respondent attempted to interject some reality into the survey by answering, "Come on, man, these questions are stupid. Everyone is a grab bag of genetics from all over the world."

Responses to "disability" included, "I don’t have enough gift cards," and "My country is being run by communists."

The research team indicated that "the malicious words and slurs" they received "had a profound impact on morale and mental health," especially for one transgender female researcher who was "already in therapy for anxiety and depression regarding online anti-trans rhetoric."

The paper claimed that "managing the study’s data collection caused significant personal distress, and time had to be taken off the project to heal from traumatic harm" of having to read students' responses in the survey.

The horrified researchers attributed the responses to rise of "fascism" and "white supremacy."

But what those responses actually indicate is an ability to distinguish fantasy from reality.

Without surprise, the crazy answers all came from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) students, those studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

These are the students whose feet are firmly planted on the ground, and whose heads are focused on reality and are not in the clouds. In other words:

A school boy may wish two plus two equals five when he gives that answer in class, but that doesn’t make it true.

President Biden may think he’s going to build a railroad across the Indian Ocean, but it ain’t gonna happen.

Dylan Mulvaney may want to be a girl, but he’d be better off facing reality of manhood.

The responses from the STEM students are especially encouraging given the readiness with which the medical community has picked up the transgender banner. Medical schools are even teaching gender-affirming health care for children.

Ronald Reagan once observed that "the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

It’s always refreshing when someone, whether it’s a university STEM student or a little boy standing alongside the road, tells us that "the emperor has no clothes."

The truth may hurt some, but the hurt shouldn’t last long.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.