Trump Didn't Start a War in Iran; He's Finishing One

The joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran began on Feb. 28 and is officially named Operation Epic Fury by the United States, and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel.

Almost from the moment the first missile was launched, critics of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the action as starting a new, likely endless war.

One of those critics was Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat.

"Donald Trump has not made the case to the American people for his new war," he began.

"There was no imminent threat to the country that justified putting our troops at risk. I'll be helping force a debate and vote in the Senate that would end it."

But in truth we were already engaged in a war with Iran, one that Iran started.

The Iranian Revolution resulted in the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty, and was conducted from Jan. 7, 1978 to Feb. 11, 1979.

Less than eight months later, on Nov. 4, 1979, Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans prisoner.

They held them for 444 days to protest the United States for permitting the deposed Shah into the country for cancer treatment.

The Iran Hostage Crisis was arguably Iran's first act of war against the United States.

The hostages were release on Jan. 20, 1981, minutes after Ronald Reagan's inauguration.

That was just the first of a long series of terror attacks either committed directly by Iran, or, more often by its proxies, including Hezbollah (Lebanon), Hamas (Gaza Strip), and the Houthis (Yemen).

They’re funded, armed, and trained by Iran.

Those attacks include:

Oct. 23, 1983, during the Lebanese Civil War, suicide bombers detonated truck bombs at U.S. and French military barracks in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. personnel and 58 French paratroopers.

March 17, 1992, Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 civilians and injuring 242 others.

July 18, 1994, the Buenos Aires AMIA Jewish Center was bombed by Iran-backed Hezbollah, resulting in 85 deaths.

June 25, 1996, Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia was bombed, killing 19, injuring 498, and attributed again to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Aug. 7, 1998, two nearly simultaneous U.S. Embassy bombings in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dares Salaam, Tanzania, killing 224, including 12 Americans, committed by Iran-backed al-Qaida and Hezbollah.

Oct. 12, 2000, the guided missile destroyer USS Cole was bombed in Aden, Yemen, by Iran-backed al-Qaida suicide bombers, killing 17 and injuring 37 others.

Throughout the 2000s there were numerous attacks on U.S. military personnel stationed in Iraq, including the Jan. 20, 2007 Karbala headquarters raid, which resulted in U.S. military personnel (including two officers) taken hostage and later executed.

2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) an elite, unconventional warfare branch of Iran's IRGC. They include: the Feb. 13 bombing on an Israeli diplomatic car in New Delhi, India; the Feb.14 bombings in Bangkok, Thailand; and the attempted (but thwarted) bombings in Tbilisi, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

2021 attacks on commercial shipping by the IRGC, Including the Jan. 4 seizure of the tanker Hankuk Chemi; Feb. 25 bombing of the MV Helios Ray; July 29-30 suicide drone attack on the Mercer Street; Aug 4 seizure of the Asphalt Princess; an d the Oct. 24 seizure of tanker MV Sothys.

2021, Iran-aligned militias conducted approximately two dozen rocket and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) attacks on U.S. and coalition facilities across Iraq.

2024 arson attacks were conducted in Australia by IRGC at the direction of Iran. They included the Oct. 20 firebombing of the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Bondi, and on Dec. 6 on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth remarked Monday that Iran has been engaged in unprovoked attacks of American troops and civilians, as well as those of our allies, for well over 40 years — almost from the moment they overthrew the Shah.

"For 47 long years, the expansionist and Islamic regime in Tehran has waged a savage one-sided war against America." he said.

"They did it through the blood of our people. Car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan, funded and armed by Iranian Quds and IRGC killers."

He concluded by noting that "my generation of veterans carry the names of brothers who never came home."

Trump and Netanyahu didn't start a war — they're trying to end one, and bring closure to Hegseth’s "brothers who never came home," and with any luck, return Iran to the civilized, non-Islamic society it once was.

Maybe they can even rename it Persia, in celebration of its return to civilization.

