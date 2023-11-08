Nashville Shooter Suspect's Manifesto Should Be a Warning

The brouhaha over the release of a manifesto, allegedly written by Audrey Hale, the mass shooter suspect who targeted a Nashville, Tennessee, Christian grade school, is proof that media and government have joined hands to create a vast protection racket for the left.

The shooter suspect, who claimed to identify as a male and went by the name Aiden Hale, allegedly killed three adults and three children on March 27, and almost immediately police confirmed that she had left a manifesto explaining her actions. It was turned over to the FBI.

But both local law enforcement and state and federal authorities refused to release the contents of that document.

The question becomes: Why? It can't be to avoid prejudicing the 28-year-old shooter before her trial. She was already dead, shot and killed by two Metro police officers before she could murder anyone else.

If not to protect her, it can only be to protect the left and their ideology.

Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell joined Newsmax host Chris Salcedo Tuesday and said, "I think it's quite obvious. The manifesto said everything we all expected it to say, which is a hate-filled, deranged psychopath that's been indoctrinated by woke ideologies to hate white people — to hate anyone that isn't like her.

"And it's really sad to see the reaction from law enforcement wanting to punish the leakers and try and hide it."

Conservative radio "Louder With Crowder" host Steven Crowder initially released the manifesto on Monday, which was at the time unverified.

Nashville's NBC News Channel 5 reported that "The Nashville mayor's office has confirmed they are working with Metro legal to determine how those images were released to anyone."

Author, political commentator, and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens reported that "I just got word that two officers are due to be fired over the release of the #NashvilleManifesto pages. Allegedly, the documents were sold by one of the officers."

The actions of the mayor and police department confirmed that this was in fact the manifesto.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, staff writer at The Federalist, also appeared on Salcedo's show Tuesday, and said the document "was very disturbing. It was calling the children 'crackers,' it was saying she was going after them because of their 'white privilege.' ... This is exactly what diversity, equity and inclusion and racist politics teaches to young people from the very beginning."

Duffy-Alfonso concluded that "She's a product of that. Audrey Hale was a product of that. And so that's why I think they wanted to keep it hidden."

She later reminded viewers of the administration's response to the shooting when, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked to comment.

"It is disturbing, and our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now," Jean-Pierre said, "but this is a president who has said many times before he has their backs. He will continue to have their backs and he will continue to fight for them."

Duffy believed that "this is a failure of the Biden administration."

And that happens all too often with the Biden administration. Most recently it supported the wrong group following the attack on Israel by Hamas Islamic terrorists. Public response has been to blame Israel and call for retribution against Jews worldwide.

The president responded with a national strategy to counter islamophobia instead of the real problem — antisemitism.

Salcedo observed that the manifesto "reads like a laundry list of Democrat rallying points: Hatred of whites, hatred of private schools, hatred of Christianity. If these are the thoughts of the shooter, aren't national officials just protecting left-wing ideology?"

Gays Against Groomers founder Michell observed later: "Let's say this was reversed and it was a minority group that was attacked by a white person. We all know that the manifesto would have been released in an hour. The anti-white narratives would have been flowing out, blaming all white people, all Christians for this."

We don't have to imagine that scenario — it happened. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered a Black Christian church in Charleston, South Carolina, and killed nine Black churchgoers.

His manifesto, which was published three days later, was filled with racist, anti-Black rants. No one objected to its release.

Michell is correct: The manifesto contained all the misplaced hate we expected.

The Federalist's Duffy-Alfonso is also probably right. The shooter was a product of left-wing ideology: Diversity, equity and inclusion and the notion that all whites are racist and all minorities are oppressed.

Newsmax's Salcedo is right too. Maybe the left should stop protecting its own ideology and acknowledge its failings.

And maybe, just maybe, this should also be a warning that young women shouldn't pump themselves up with testosterone and puberty blockers. It may not end well.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.