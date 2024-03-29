Never Forget: Israel Holds the Moral High Ground

Ever since Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and murdered, tortured, raped, and kidnapped thousands of Israeli civilians, it seems like most of America has been rooting for the wrong team.

That was especially apparent at Tuesday’s Berkeley City Council meeting, where two items on its agenda centered on the city’s 21st Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day: One to mark the day, and the second to educate the public on the Holocaust.

The Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council video-recorded part of the meeting.

“Yesterday, the Berkeley City Council held its final meeting before a one-month recess. The agenda of the meeting included an item on marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and funding educational programs around this commemoration. There was nothing on the meeting agenda about the Israel-Hamas War,” they tweeted.

“Demonstrators called Jews ‘Zionist pigs,’ intimidated a Holocaust survivor, stole and threw a Jewish man's phone toward the dais and implied city council members were being bought by the Jewish community.”

They attached a brief video, together with a “Warning: Explicit language.”

Berkeley City Council meetings have been disruptive since October 7, as though the city of Berkeley has some power over how the state of Israel protects itself and conducts the war — a war initiated by Gaza.

"Our meetings have been horrendous since October,” said Susan Wengraf, a city council member. “The meetings have been extremely difficult."

Since then, anti-Israel protesters have demanded that the council approve a Gaza cease-fire resolution, and repeatedly disrupt meetings to try to make their point.

"We’re wiped out, we’re exhausted," Wengraf added. “We’ve had to use every emotional armor that we have to get through the meeting because we’re abused and called names and heckled.”

But it’s not just Berkeley. Pro-Hamas protests have sprung up nationwide, and they’ve enjoyed the support of legacy media — especially The Washington Post.

"Israeli military briefers show journalists a map of Gaza to illustrate the IDF claim that it is steadily winning its battles,” The Post reported Wednesday, before adding this dig at the Israeli Defense Force: "The map doesn’t show rubble, suffering or death. Rifts over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have obscured a changing battlefield."

Replied Jen Monroe, Ambitious Crossover Attempt podcast co-host with a sardonic flair, “I’m sorry the IDF is winning, I know this is a difficult time for you.”

Pew Research Center offered some encouragement last week with this headline: "Majority in U.S. Say Israel Has Valid Reasons for Fighting," but the actual numbers weren’t quite as optimistic.

It reported that only "[a]bout four-in-ten U.S. adults (38%) say Israel’s conduct of the war has been acceptable, and 34% say it has" not, with the remaining 26% undecided.

That’s not to say every place in America has lost its mind and is supporting the terrorists.

Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller of Palm Beach County, announced Tuesday that the county was now the world’s largest investor in Israel Bonds, according to Florida Jolt.

His press release announced that "Palm Beach County has approximately $700 million, or 15 percent, of its $4.67 billion portfolio invested in Israel Bonds."

And Abruzzo reminded his far-left fellow Democrats that had any nation done to the United States what Gaza had done to Israel, the invading country "would look like the moon’s surface" before long.

As District 6 County Commissioner Sara Baxter put it, "Investing in Israel Bonds is good for Palm Beach County, financially and morally."

And "morally" is what’s important here.

The late political commentator Dr. Charles Krauthammer used logic, history, and reasoning to describe the moral miracle that is Israel.

"Israel is the very embodiment of Jewish continuity," he began:

"It is the only nation on earth that inhabits the same land, bears the same name, speaks the same language, and worships the same God that it did 3,000 years ago.

"You dig the soil and you find pottery from Davidic times, coins from Bar Kokhba, and 2,000-year-old scrolls written in a script remarkably like the one that today advertises ice cream at the corner candy store."

Add to that Israel is the only country in the Mideast where anyone, no matter what his race, religion, or sexual preference, can live in peace, practice their faith, vote in a fair and open election, and even run for elective office.

Let’s see how long a gay Wiccan would last in Iran before he’s given a rooftop going away party. The point is, Israel has the moral high ground in this conflict, and it’s time for Americans, and the legacy media, to recognize it.

And as the name implies, the purpose of Holocaust Remembrance Day is to remember the Holocaust so that we never repeat it — not to embrace another one.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.