Hold Members of Congress to Their Oath

Rep. Delia Ramirez is the latest congresswoman to draw flak from remarks that call her allegiance to the United States into question, an allegiance to which they had both pledged when they were sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speaking before a Mexico City summit over the last weekend, the Illinois Democrat announced, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

Ramirez is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and the Department of Homeland Security retweeted her statement along with a quote from Theodore Roosevelt:

"There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism," the 28th president said. "Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance."

That’s especially true for members of Congress. Their oath of office is as follows:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

As Roosevelt noted, there is no room for divided loyalties in this country — especially where one expresses a greater loyalty to a foreign country than to the United States.

Although Ramirez was the latest politician to call her loyalty into question, she’s not the only one to do so.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has repeatedly been in and out of trouble for remarks she’s made since Minnesotans sent the Democrat to Congress.

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated with her family to the United States on 1995, and later became a U.S. citizen. Although she represents a district in the Minneapolis area, her heart is clearly with Somalia.

During a speech she delivered in Minneapolis in January of last year, Omar made several questionable remarks in her native tongue to a group of fellow Somali migrants.

"The U.S. is a country where one of your daughters (myself) is in Congress to represent your interest," she said at one point, according to a translation.

To be clear, she’s there to represent American interests. She removed all doubt where her own loyalties lay a bit later.

"Sleep in comfort, knowing that I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system," she said later on.

Journalist Adam Johnston quoted both Ramirez and Omar and then offered his own comments.

"I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American." - Dem. Rep. Delia Ramirez.

"Sleep in comfort, knowing that I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. System." - Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Johnston concluded, "People like this shouldn't be in America let alone U.S. Representatives."

Ramirez was born in the United States. We’re probably stuck with her, but there’s always a possibility of deporting Omar back to the country of her heart, however, it’s no doubt a slim one.

In the meantime, neither of these congresswomen has any business in the House of Representatives. They were elected to support the interests of the United States — not Guatemala, not Somalia.

Hold them to their oath and get rid of them.

