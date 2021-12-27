Grinch Revealed Himself Again as Omicron, Attack on NORAD

The author is not a clinician.

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” quite like the Grinch repeatedly trying — and failing — to steal the Christmas spirit from “kids from one to 92.” And he didn’t fail to try again this year.

In one instance the Grinch worked through MSNBC columnist Hayes Brown, who wanted to put an end to a modern-day Christmas tradition enjoyed the world over for more than 60 years — the NORAD Santa Claus tracker.

NORAD stands for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a combined United States and Canada organization providing aerospace warning, air superiority and protection throughout North America.

Essentially, Brown saw a disconnect between a child’s innocent joy of

Christmas and the grittiness of war, and believed that “it’s about time that we decoupled St. Nick from the world’s most powerful military.”

He argued that “the messier business of war that goes on in the background doesn’t jibe with the Christmas spirit.”

The Santa tracker got its start in the mid-1950s, when a Colorado Springs Sears ad told kids they could talk to Santa — but the phone number they provided was one digit off and led to the local office of Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Center — a forerunner to NORAD.

Rather than redirect the calls, everyone who answered the phones played along, and soon an idea to actually track Santa on Christmas Eve was born.

As far back as Christmas Eve, 1948, the U.S. Air Force issued a press release reporting that their early warning radar had "detected" an unidentified sleigh, powered by eight reindeer, at 14,000 feet, heading south. It was picked up and published by The New York Times.

But that was a one-time event. After the telephone number mix-up, NORAD has tracked Santa on his 24-hour journey across the globe, from continent to continent.

After more than 60 years in the business, NORAD isn’t likely to let go of the reins just because the Grinch got his panties in a twist.

The Grinch also hit the commercial airline industry, when it canceled more than 3,000 flights worldwide over the Christmas weekend, mainly due to staffing issues associated with COVID.

Of the flights cancelled on Friday, Christmas Eve, approximately 20% affected travelers within, into or out of the United States, The Hill reported.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement.

"As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays,” United added.

And the omicron COVID variant was possibly the Grinch’s ultimate attempt to ruin Christmas, something that President Biden claimed caught the White House off guard and brought added anxiety to the holiday, according to The Associated Press.

“Our hopes for a normal Christmas have been tempered by omicron this year … still filled with uncertainties and threats that overshadow us,” the Rev. Ken Boller told his parishioners during midnight Mass at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City. “Breakthrough used to be a happy word for us, until it was associated with COVID. And in the midst of it all, we celebrate Christmas.”

But while the new variant is far more transmissible than earlier strains, it’s also far less lethal, and is being compared to the flu or the common cold.

So although the surge in new cases may have resulted in “another COVID Christmas,” it also brought with it hope, proving once again the resilience of the human spirit.

It’s a reminder that the Grinch can attack the “things” of Christmas — or Hanukkah — all he likes, but he can’t touch the inherent joy that the season brings. He can’t touch the human spirit.

The late author and teacher John Taylor Gatto once observed that “…good things happen to the human spirit when it is left alone.”

And when it’s challenged, it can become stronger, more resolute.

The human spirit is comprised of hope, imagination, and inspiration, and although found globally, it’s especially strong throughout America. After all, America was founded upon hope, imagination, and inspiration and is nurtured with a heavy dose of freedom.

And neither the Grinch, nor MSNBC, nor even COVID can destroy that. The human spirit is written in our DNA. It’s indomitable.