Trump Administration Flipped the Davos Script This Year

2026 may go down in history as the year that the World Economic Forum (WEF) lost whatever influence it once had. It’s the year that President Trump and members of his administration disproved everything the WEF stands for.

And they did it eight to their faces.

The WEF has always promoted a "new world order," one based on a global economy and government, where national borderlines are blurred, fossil fuels are banned, and freedom doesn’t exist.

The WEF published a short video 10 years ago titled "8 Predictions for the World in 2030." Its first prediction was, "You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy."

At the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week, Trump and his team destroyed every belief the WEF has, including "You’ll own nothing and be happy."

Under the belief that private home ownership creates personal wealth, instills pride, and adds to the overall prosperity of the nation, Trump told the gathering Wednesday that he was addressing the key drivers behind rising home prices.

Those drivers include mortgage interest rates and institutional investors gobbling up single family homes for rental purposes.

"Homes are built for people, not for corporations, and America will not become a nation of renters." Trump said. "That's why I have signed an executive order banning large institutional investors from buying single family homes. It's just not fair to the public."

Trump also blasted Europe's open borders during his 90-minute address, saying "Friends come back from different places . . . and say, I don’t recognize it. And that's not in a positive way, that’s in a very negative way."

He believed that the open migration into Europe, primarily from Islamic-majority countries in North Africa and the Mideast, had to be reversed.

"They have to get out of the culture that they've created over the last 10 years. It's horrible what they're doing to themselves. They're destroying themselves, these beautiful, beautiful places," he said.

Trump addressed reliance on solar and wind energy too.

"The United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation that pursued the Green New Scam — perhaps the greatest hoax in history," he said.

"The United Kingdom produces just one-third of the total energy from all sources that it did in 1999. Think of that, one-third. And they're sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere in the world."

U.S.Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was also at Davos, and addressed the WEF's core foundational principle.

"Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America," he said. "It’s a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world and the world is a better place for it."

Although it may sound good in theory, it's a failure in practice.

"The fact is, it has left America behind. It has left the American worker behind. And what we are here to say is that America First is a different model — one that we encourage other countries to consider — which is that our workers come first.

"We can have policies that impact our workers."

And America First is working. Illegal immigration is at near-zero, and the administration has deported roughly 540,000 criminal aliens, while approximately 1.9 million have self-deported.

Additionally, the U.S. economy is outperforming forecasts, at 4.4% growth, our murder rate is at its lowest level in more than a century, and the U.S. Geological Survey has uncovered "massive" untapped oil and gas reserves in Texas.

Argentina’s conservative firebrand, President Javier Milei, also appeared at Davos, and addressed the UK's open border policy, a policy that’s hutting its own citizens.

"Is it not true that right now as we speak, in the UK, citizens are being imprisoned for exposing horrifying crimes committed by Muslim migrants?" he asked.

"Crimes that the government seeks to conceal?"

Milei also accused Davos delegates of being the "ideologues of [woke] barbarity."

He questioned European calls for content moderation and said, "Actually, there is no censorship but rather this idea that you need to silence those who don’t partake in the woke ideology?"

This is not to say that the "usual suspects" didn't also address Davos, chief among them climate alarmist Al Gore, a former vice president.

He railed about "boiling" oceans and "rain bombs," but there was one difference this year — hardly anyone bothered listening.

They moved Gore to a small conference room, and the empty chairs indicate he couldn't even fill that up.

Tomorrow the WEF will turn 55, late middle age, and it's slowing down.

So much so that it got upstaged by someone 24 years older, but with a better message — freedom, prosperity, and self-rule.

He proved that liberty defeats tyranny — every time.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz's Insider articles — Click Here Now.