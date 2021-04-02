Dissing Georgia Election Law All About H.R.1

Mainstream media, business leaders, and even professional sports teams are condemning Georgia’s new election law as “racist,” “restrictive,” and “Jim Crow on steroids.”

But the caterwauling has nothing to do with the law and has everything to do with Democrats’ attempts to take control of the election process away from the states and give it to themselves.

Their goal is to assure one-party rule in the hands of the Democratic Party for the foreseeable future, and President Joe Biden has been at the forefront throwing gasoline on the fire.

He appeared on ESPN Wednesday to support any decision the Major League Baseball Players Association may make to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta to a venue in another state because of the election bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I would strongly support them doing that,” he said. “This is Jim Crow on steroids what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states.” Biden listed outright lies about the Georgia law, including:

Inability to offer food or water to voters waiting in line

Closing polls at 5 p.m.

The law prevents partisan political operatives from offering food or water; poll workers are permitted to distribute such donated items to voters waiting in line.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called Biden out on the second claim earlier and gave it four Pinocchios — its highest rating for falsehoods. Kessler reminded the president of this after repeating the same claim.

“In this interview, Biden repeats a Four-Pinocchio claim about the new Georgia law: ‘You are going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working folks just get off,’” Kessler tweeted, adding “Nope, that's not in the law.”

Because of these and similar false claims, Georgia-based companies like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, as well as Atlanta sports teams the Falcons and the Hawks, have denounced the law.

“Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement to employees Wednesday.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey made a similar statement, telling CNBC that the law “is unacceptable” and “a step backward.”

In addition, at least three federal lawsuits have been filed challenging the law, which proponents say actually expands voter rights by making it easier to vote but harder to cheat by requiring photo ID.

Media figures haver also denounced such election laws. NewsBusters spliced together a supercut where “the media smear, spin, and outright lie about election security laws.”

But clearer heads are countering these claims with actual facts.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” Monday that “All this law is about is trying to make sure that we get legal votes and those legal votes are counted and to do in such a way with as little intimidation or harassment and so forth as possible.”

And ABC’s “This Week” panelist Margaret Hoover observed Sunday that in many ways the new law actually expands voter rights: “It gets rid of signature match. It expands early voting… It expanded Saturday and Sunday voting.”

So what’s behind these fabrications?

Democrats want to remove the power states have to regulate their own elections and place it under federal control, using H.R.1 (S.1 in the Senate), the “For The People Act,” which is anything but.

It would make voting easy, and cheating even easier, by mandating online same-day voter registration, universal vote-by-mail, and eliminating voter ID and signature verification.

Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that the time, place and manner of holding elections shall be “prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof,” which would appear to preclude the federal government’s involvement.

However, it continues with, “the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations …”

As Biden told ESPN Wednesday, it’s not just Georgia election law he has a problem with, it’s also “40 other states.”

Meaning that he believes 82% of the states have election laws that are “racist” and are “Jim Crow on steroids.”

Their main sticking point is photo ID requirements. Although Democratic leaders don’t support voter ID, the great majority of Americans do, according to a Rasmussen poll released two weeks ago.

It found that 75% of Americans overall support photo ID as a requirement to vote, including 60% of Democrats, and 69% of Black voters.

But now that Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, they want to keep it that way — whether the voters want them to or not.

America can’t allow that to happen.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.