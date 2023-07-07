Biden's Plans for Sun Would Leave Us Cold, Dark and Hungry

The White House confirmed last October that it was looking into a harebrained scheme to cool the earth by reflecting sunlight back into space, something that was considered but ultimately rejected two years ago.

But it had its earliest beginnings in a cartoon series — "The Simpsons."

Despite its dangers, Chris Sacca, the founder of climate tech investment fund Lowercarbon Capital, was excited about the idea: "Sunlight reflection has the potential to safeguard the livelihoods of billions of people, and it's a sign of the White House's leadership that they're advancing the research so that any future decisions can be rooted in science not geopolitical brinkmanship," Sacca told CNBC.

On June 30 the White House announced it was still cautiously studying the idea of blocking the sun using a number of methods, including "stratospheric aerosol injection and marine cloud brightening."

A similar project was spearheaded in late 2020 by Harvard University with the financial backing of philanthropist Bill Gates. They proposed to eventually release tons of reflective microscopic particles into the stratosphere to block and reflect solar radiation.

Harvard researchers planned a test run, where they would release a small amount, two kilograms (4.4 lbs.) of non-toxic calcium carbonate dust into the atmosphere from a high-altitude balloon near the Arctic Circle.

The Swedish Space Corporation was scheduled to perform the test in June 2021, but it was called off in March of that year after critics, including environmentalists and local indigenous tribes, voiced concern.

Another project, this one called "Make Sunsets," was planned for this year in Mexico.

They would also use a high-altitude balloon, but instead of calcium carbonate, would spray tiny particles of a sulfur-based compounds, similar to what is expelled by active volcanoes.

The Mexican government put its foot down and cancelled the project in January.

Clearly cockamamie schemes like this don’t enjoy much in the way of public support, and for good reason.

Even the most unscientific mind knows that sunlight is necessary for plant growth, which not only provides food but also gives off oxygen.

Additionally, no one knows what the long-term effects of such a scheme would be or how to reverse it.

As for the administration’s own plans for a similar project, the White House released a statement that accompanied the report, possibly because of low support from the public.

The statement said, "There are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.”

The last time we heard something similar was when the White House claimed they had no plans to come after our gas stoves.

This came after public outcry prompted by Biden-appointed U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr.’s statement that gas stoves are a "hidden hazard" and therefore “any option is on the table.”

Despite that promise, the administration is now considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves as of early this year.

And if a scheme to block the sun sounds familiar, you may recall the evil Mr. Burns, owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant in the cartoon series "The Simpsons."

In one episode he invented a sun blocker to force Springfield residents to increase their electricity usage that was produced by his plant.

He was subsequently shot by Maggie when he tried to steal her candy.

Last month the House passed a bipartisan bill, 249-181, to reverse Biden’s proposed anti-gas stove rules.

Now that Biden imagines himself as Mr. Burns, maybe Congress should consider a similar measure to stop any notion of a sun blocker in its tracks. No one has an appetite for a cold, dark, hungry future.

Besides, we can’t count on a pistol-packing Maggie licking a chocolate chip ice cream cone in his presence to do our dirty work for us.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.