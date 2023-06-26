If Biden Goes Down, Will He Take Others with Him?

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, believes that as the walls close in on President Biden and his son Hunter, the House should consider impeaching the president.

Cruz referred to a WhatsApp message wherein Hunter, invoking his father, browbeat a Chinese business associate out of millions of dollars. Cruz believes that provided the "Smoking-Gun Evidence of Biden Corruption."

An IRS whistleblower provided Congress this evidence Thursday in closed-door testimony.

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden wrote to Harvest Fund Management director Henry Zhao.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

Sen. Cruz said In his Friday podcast that, "this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself."

And the browbeating worked, according to journalist Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times

"Within 10 days of Hunter Biden's WhatsApp message to the Chinese official associated with CEFC, a CEFC subsidiary sent 2 payments totaling $5.1M to accounts linked to Hunter, according to records cited in the Senate GOP investigation," he reported, and attached documentary proof.

Senior CNN commentator Scott Jennings concluded, "Joe Biden gets results."

CNN?

The New York Times?

Jennings also has bylines at USA Today and the Los Angeles Times. This is getting serious.

But it’s about to get more serious, because if the Bidens go down, they’ll be taking others along with them — especially U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

As Cornell Law School Professor William Jacobson concluded in a recent analysis, the Department of Justice "appears to be running interference for the Biden family in what could be the greatest corruption scandal in recent political history."

And it all comes down to a single issue, according to George Washington Law School Professor Jonathan Turley:

"Who is lying?" he asked in a Saturday column in The Hill. "Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?"

Turley observed that Hunter’s lawyer didn’t deny that he’d sent the WhatsApp message to the Chinese official. He only claimed that it was illegal to have disclosed its contents.

In addition, the whistleblowers are risking their careers, everything, by coming forward.

Conversely, Garland has been less than truthful before, including when he lied to Congress about investigating parents for exercising their First Amendment rights to speak at school board meetings.

And finally, Mark Lytle, the attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, disclosed Friday that David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

"United States Attorney Weiss was present for the meeting. He surprised us by telling us on the charges, quote, 'I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed,' unquote."

Charges were blocked further up the chain.

Turley observed that this testimony shocked IRS and FBI investigators "because, in refusing to appoint a special counsel, Attorney Garland Merrick Garland had repeatedly assured the public and Congress that Weiss had total authority over his investigation."

Merrick Garland was former President Barack Obama’s final U.S. Supreme Court nominee, but he wasn’t even considered because it violated Senate tradition.

Supreme Court nominations during a presidential election year will only be considered if the president and Senate majority are of the same party.

That meant that the appointment would be made by Obama’s successor, and all the “smart money” was on Hillary Clinton. Everyone believed she would also appoint Garland.

Surprise!

Garland blasted his critics Friday, saying "Some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department by claiming that we do not treat cases alike. This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy . . . Nothing could be further from the truth."

Said Turley, "Garland’s reaction is akin to doctors responding to malpractice lawsuits as attacks on medicine itself."

Journalist Julie Kelly saw Garland for who he is without the mask.

"Bitter old man denied seat on Supreme Court and loyal Obama apparatchik who worked with Brennan, Comey, Clapper to concoct Russia collusion scam warn of consequences over any criticism of their despotic rule," she said, concluding, "Insecurity cloaked by authoritarianism."

"Bitter old man" described both of them — Biden and Garland.

Remove them both.

