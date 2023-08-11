Press Covers for Its No. 1 Enemy: Joe Biden

No mainstream press in recent memory has been more eager to shield a president than today’s press does for President Joe Biden.

Yet he doesn’t reciprocate.

No president in recent history has been more dismissive of the press than Joe Biden.

The media’s reaction to the mounting evidence of Biden family corruption demonstrates its latest readiness to make excuses for the president.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee released its third report Wednesday, which included additional bank records "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine."

The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., added, "As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC."

Yet national columnist Philip Bump of The Washington Post, dismissed it as political noise — a mere illusion of corruption.

"Three months ago, James Comer alleged that Biden had taken a bribe," he wrote. "Today, he released new information about money paid to Hunter Biden — but nothing to the president, including this 'bribe.'

"So where is it?"

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley responded to Bump’s claim.

"The media and political establishment is now attempting to dismiss $20 million in payments to Biden family members as the mere 'illusion' of influence.

"At the heart of this scandal is the BFF, the Biden Family Fund," he said.

"The greatest illusion is the claim Joe Biden would only be motivated by a direct payment to one of his accounts," Turley added. "Biden clearly benefited from millions going to the Biden Family Fund (BFF)."

Of course he would avoid any direct payment.

Yet mainstream journalists won’t be satisfied unless a cancelled check is uncovered, payable directly to him and with "bribe" written in the memo line.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto, "Fake News You Can Trust," is often more accurate than outlets claiming to offer accurate reporting.

Yesterday’s headline was spot-on: "Democrats Say It’ll Take A Lot More Than Eyewitness Testimony, Bank Records, Audio, Video, Complete Confessions For Them To Believe Biden Did Anything Wrong," they reported, and they’re not far off.

Political commentator and former U.S. Secret Service officer Dan Bongino probably explained the left’s disinterest best. "The democrats are correct," he began.

"Outside of the bank records, the suspicious activity reports, the wire transfers, the Private bank transactions, the LLCs, the texts, the emails, the WhatsApp messages, the photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners, the voicemails to his son, the two business partners saying Joe is the "brand," the "big guy," and "the chairman," the two whistleblowers' testimony, the recorded phone calls between Biden and Poroshenko, the video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor, and Hunter’s statements that he’s giving his dad half his income, there is NO evidence of Joe Biden being involved."

Bongino concluded, "Good call guys."

Yet in return for all this love, Biden gives the media almost nothing in return.

He seldom takes questions from reporters, and when he does, they’re often pre-arranged softballs.

Until this week it had been months since he’d given a sit-down interview with a journalist. He’s been doing his level best to avoid reporters as the House Oversight Committee has unearthed more evidence of influence peddling while he was vice president.

Biden granted a rare exclusive interview Tuesday with The Weather Channel . . . where they talked about the weather.

Which means we can expect more in-depth interviews any day now from The Food Network, where he’ll offer his recipe for toast.

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy managed to ask an inconvenient question Wednesday, however. He brought up testimony revealing that Biden was often placed on speakerphone during Hunter’s business meetings.

Biden shot back, "I knew you’d have a lousy question."

Finally, remember the uproar when the Trump administration pulled CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials?

Rob Bluey, communications vice president for The Heritage Foundation, reported last week that the Biden White House has been doing that on a wholesale basis.

"There are now 442 fewer reporters with a coveted 'hard pass' — the result of new rules announced by @JoeBiden’s press office that took effect this week," he tweeted.

We heard barely a whimper in response.

The relationship between the press and this president is not unlike a dysfunctional marriage, one where as the husband becomes more abusive, the wife more readily makes excuses for him.

An abused press should do the same thing as an abused wife.

First stop making excuses for him, then get a divorce. The divorce hearing in this case will be held on Tues., Nov. 5, 2024, at polling stations nationally.

The purpose of the press is to challenge those in power and hold them to account — not to be their mouthpiece.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.