Escalating Energy Prices are All According to Plan

President Biden let the cat out of the bag in Tokyo Monday on the skyrocketing energy prices that place a heavy burden on everyday Americans.

They’re not transitory, Putin’s price hike, Trump’s fault, nor is the Republican Party to blame.

It was all planned.

Biden was asked during a brief exchange with reporters, "In your view, is a recession in the United States inevitable?”

"Here's the situation," Biden said. "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we'll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over."

So it’s a "transition" away from fossil fuels and into renewables like wind and solar, which have proven to be both expensive and unreliable.

Pluribus editor and freelance writer Jeryl Bier observed that this isn’t anything new; it’s in fact a restart of an Obama-era policy.

"2022: President Biden seems to praise high gas prices as 'incredible transition' Americans must go through," Bier tweeted.

"2012: Obama's secretary of energy, Dr. Steven Chu, 'has said publicly he wants us to pay European levels. . . and that would be $9 or $10 a gallon" per former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a statement that PolitiFact found "mostly true."

The Department of Justice is onboard. It launched a new Office of Environmental Justice earlier this month.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the office "will serve as the central hub for our efforts to advance our comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy."

The Energy Department is also onboard — absurdly so.

ABC News reported Thursday that the Department of Energy "is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change."

As nearly any middle school student can tell you, trees can also "suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air." Then they go one step better — they release pure oxygen into the atmosphere.

The cost of their "investment" in the carbon sucking machine is $3.5 billion.

How about spending 1/1,000th of that "investment" planting trees around the country to both beautify the environment and clean the air — or would that be too pedestrian?

And of course Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, is especially onboard.

He’s representing the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, where climate change is front and center on the agenda.

"If we pull back from the precipice and do the things we need to do, we have an incredible future ahead of us, with a capacity to open up a brand new unbelievable economy globally in the world’s greatest transformation ever," he said.

A world economy. Is that another reason Biden is trashing our own economy?

Kerry continued, "15 million people a year die because of the quality of the air around the world."

The Lancet Planetary Health Journal released a report last week placing the annual estimate at 9 million, primarily in non-industrial nations. At 142,883 deaths, the United States came in seventh overall and 31st from the bottom on a per capita basis.

Kerry, who jets around the globe in his private aircraft, closed by saying, "We're dealing with a crisis made by human beings."

Is he too good to fly commercial?

But making "an incredible transition" from fossil fuels to renewables isn’t Biden’s decision to make — at least not arguably. We have a "government of the people, by the people and for the people," remember?

Politicians work for us — not the other way around. That’s why they’re called "public servants." And what do the people think?

An NBC News poll revealed last week that 75% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. That was only the fifth time in the poll’s 34-year history when the wrong-track number was that high.

And the reason for Biden’s low approval is that his devotion at the altar of climate change and globalism is hurting the American people.

CBS News reported Tuesday that a gallon of regular gasoline costs more than the federal minimum wage — $7.25 — at some locations in northern California.

CNBC reported Saturday that Americans have $9,000 less cash on the average in savings than they did a year ago.

And what would a global economy look like?

True North senior journalist Andrew Lawton reported that "Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an ‘individual carbon footprint tracker’ to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel."

And that’s what "Build Back Better" is really about: a "New World Order" and "Big Brother is watching you."