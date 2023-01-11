Florida AG May Have Revealed What's Behind Biden's Border Policy

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pushing back against President Joe Biden's expansion of illegal immigration, knowing full-well that open borders are, in the end, unsustainable.

Recent documents she received from Biden administration officials suggest that an unsustainable system may be their goal, in order to set into motion a strategy promoted more than a half-century ago to remake the U.S. economy.

But Biden's border policy enjoys little public support. His expansion of the federal parole system of immigration in order to broaden the "safe, orderly, and humane processing" of illegal border crossers has stirred up opposition from both conservatives and liberals, Yahoo News reported.

The president's lack of border security did receive praise from one quarter, however: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built even 1 meter of wall," he told Biden yesterday. "And we thank you for that, sir."

Moody filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, alleging that the administration's efforts are unconstitutional and violate a Bill Clinton-era statute. Trial began Monday.

Last week Moody announced that within the treasure trove of disclosures federal officials released during pre-trial discovery, the Department of Homeland Security admitted that more than 48,000 illegal aliens it had released who claimed were traveling to Florida failed to check in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as required. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Just days before the start of trial, Moody received additional documents from the Biden administration that were withheld during discovery. They were obtained instead only through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

That information came in the form of internal emails dated within days after Biden was sworn into office. They revealed that officials were aware that Biden's border and immigration policies were already overloading the system.

An email dated Jan. 28, 2021, from a DHS official states: "The pause on processing pathways (MPP, ACA, PACR) and recent policy changes have also impacted USBP's ability to expeditiously process and remove those encountered. ... The USBP will be required to promptly process and release family units and single adults due to lack of adjudication pathways."

Moody was livid.

"Biden's willingness to hide evidence and lie to the American people about the border crisis he created is deeply concerning," she said in a statement released Monday.

"The records we obtained through our aggressive litigation efforts prove the Biden administration knew — as early as eight days after taking office — its destructive immigration policies were creating a colossal public safety crisis.

"The evidence that we fought ferociously to obtain is damning for the Biden administration, and we will continue to use his administration's own actions and words against them in an attempt to force the president to follow the law."

So is Biden not paying attention to the warnings of his people on the ground, or is there something nefarious at play?

In 1966 Columbia University sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven proposed a strategy to overload the welfare system and ultimately replace capitalism with socialism.

"The ultimate objective of this strategy — to wipe out poverty by establishing a guaranteed annual income — will be questioned by some," the pair wrote. Because the ideal of individual social and economic mobility has deep roots, even activists seem reluctant to call for national programs to eliminate poverty by the outright redistribution of income.

But to build a new economy, they suggest we would first have to collapse the old one.

This may have been the goal of the far-left members of the Democratic Party for some time, as evidenced when then-candidate Barack Obama said the quiet part out loud less than a week before he was elected president.

"We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America," he told supporters on Oct. 30, 2008.

And we were cautioned a decade before that.

In the late 1990s, famed economist Milton Friedman made a statement that should have been obvious to most. He remarked that nations had to make a choice: they could either be an open border state or a welfare state — but they can't be both.

"It's just obvious you can't have free immigration and a welfare state," the Nobel Laureate in economics said.

Maybe Biden didn't take that as the warning it was intended to be, but rather as a roadmap to fundamentally transform the United States into the "Brave New World" Cloward and Piven envisioned.

Biden has never been accused of being the sharpest knife in the block, but he can't be so stupid as to be unaware that he's destroying the U.S. economy, can he?

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.