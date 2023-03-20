Government Proves Bigger Is Not Always Better

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has the right idea when it comes to our federal bureaucratic cesspool: it’s too big, too powerful, and too intrusive and needs to be stripped down to a manageable size.

And the government hasn’t finished making our lives miserable.

After weakening our shower pressure and giving us anemic toilets in the name of a green planet, it now wants to tell us how to cook our food and clean our clothes.

In early January of this year, the news leaked that the Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves, claiming that they release harmful pollutants into the air.

That announcement created something of an uproar, summed up best by Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala.

"Over 40 million American households use gas stoves," he said. "This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end."

This effort to make America "go electric" disregards the fact that 38% of America’s electricity is generated by natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But gas is bad?

Also last week the Department of Energy announced new washing machine efficiency standards. They call for using a lot less water per load to "confront the global climate crisis."

Our clothes will come out dingier but we’re supposed to feel good about it because we’re saving the planet.

At this rate we’ll be taking our laundry down to the river and beating it against the rocks within a decade.

President Biden’s restrictions on gas and oil production in his push toward renewables is well documented.

But Friday his administration announced it was shutting down an operation that mined minerals needed for renewable energy production because of environmental concerns.

This isn’t the first time they done it, according to Rep. Pete Stauber, a Minnesota Republican.

"Whether it’s northern Minnesota, southern Arizona, Alaska, or now South Dakota, these sorts of land restrictions from the anti-mining Biden Administration hamstring domestic development of minerals we need for national defense, energy technology, and everyday life," said Stauber, chairman of the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Subcommittee.

It wouldn’t be so bad except for the fact that the experts — especially government experts — have a half-century record of making outrageously inaccurate climate predictions, including:

1967: We’ll experience global famine by 1975

1969: Humanity will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989

1970: The next ice age will come by 2000

1988: Nope, it’s global warming, and it’ll swallow land masses

2000: Snow will be a rarity within a few years

2008: The Arctic will be totally ice-free by 2018

These are just a few of the predictions that never came to pass, but nonetheless gave former Vice President Al Gore an Oscar and a Nobel prize, and made him a gazillionaire.

And people still listen to him.

Sure, we can all make bad predictions, but on top of it all, the recent coronavirus pandemic gives proof that big government isn’t above lying to us.

The New York Post recently listed 10 claims made by U.S. public health officials about COVID-19 that they knew were absolutely false and increased America’s misery index throughout the last three years.

They include the effectiveness of masks and vaccines leading to mandates, discounting natural immunity, and the need that school-age children should be vaccinated and boosted, all leading to school and business closures.

Big government is also bad at fiscal responsibility, as Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reminded us Sunday.

"More government spending won't lower inflation," he said.

"Being fiscally responsible will."

We spent at least $6.3 trillion in money we didn’t have during Biden’s first two years in office, including:

Mar. 2021 $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Nov. 2021 $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill

Mar. 2022 $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package

Dec 2022 $1.7 Trillion omnibus spending bill

And Biden’s most recent budget proposal would increase our already bloated national debt by an additional $20 trillion within a decade, bringing it to $51 trillion.

Ramaswamy promised that if elected he would fire 50% of the federal workforce, and begin dissolving entire federal agencies, beginning with Department of Education.

His election is doubtful, but whoever ultimately succeeds should hire him as a hatchet-man and give him free rein.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.