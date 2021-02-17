Joe Biden Wants Your Guns, but He Can't Have Them

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated a commitment that President Biden had made two days earlier.

"He's not afraid of standing up to the NRA. He's done it multiple times and won,” she said. "It’s a priority to him on a personal level."

He made that promise to address gun control legislation on Sunday, the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Biden said in a statement. "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Psaki also claimed that the administration had not "proposed a [gun control] package at this point."

But, it turns out that that’s not necessary — Congress is already doing it for him.

In late January, Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas, introduced H.R. 127, a wide-sweeping gun control package that includes:

The licensing of firearms and ammunition by private citizens.

The licensing of any antique firearm on display in the home.

The registration of all firearms with the U.S. attorney general, who will maintain a database of registered weapons, and "shall make the contents of the database accessible to all members of the public."

A psychological evaluation of anyone purchasing a firearm, including everyone else in the household.

Impose an additional license for possession of "Military Style Weapons," popularly called “assault rifles,” which are semi-automatic rifles with a detachable magazine and additional cosmetic features such as a pistol grip and an adjustable stock.

Impose mandated Firearm Liability insurance with a yearly fee of $800 payable to the U.S. attorney general.

Ban all magazines with a capacity of greater than 10 rounds.

In addition, anyone who knowingly violates the act could face fines of $30,000 to $150,000, as well as imprisonment from five to 25 years.

Those are merely the highlights.

The NRA Institute for Legislative Action referred to H.R. 127 as "A bill designed to express hostility toward law-abiding gun owners."

As if that weren’t enough, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. introduced five separate gun control measures on February 10, which, according to The Hill, would:

Make straw purchasing—where someone buys a gun for another person who is ineligible—a felony.

Encourage the development of "smart-gun technology," which would only allow authorized gun owners to fire the weapon. But, it would also mandate that they be available within five years, and that within 10 years all guns must be retrofitted with this technology.

Require gun owners to purchase liability insurance, an attack on legal gun owners (criminals don’t carry insurance).

Require people who buy guns at gun shows to undergo background checks. Those who purchase guns from dealers at gun shows already do that.

Require that the FBI retain records of the National Instant Criminal Background Check system for at least 90 days.

Biden also wants to go after firearm manufacturers.

When he was in the Senate he voted against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun manufacturers and dealers from civil liability if their products are used in the commission of a crime. He has vowed to repeal that law.

If he does, that would mean an end to gun manufacturing in the United States.

During his short time in office, Biden has repeatedly bypassed Congress and ruled by executive fiat. In that event, the Second Amendment Foundation stands ready to act, according to Alan Gottlieb, the group’s founder.

"Legislation is going to be a heavy lift because we will pull out all the stops, Gottlieb promised, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Anything he does by executive order that’s an overreach, we’ll file suit in court."

Meanwhile, businesses are also fighting back any way they can.

Michigan-based ammunition manufacturer Fenix Ammunition announced February 11 that it’s requiring potential customers to state how they voted, and if they voted for Biden, they can move on.

"Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition," the company said on Twitter, although admitting that it could be, "Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company."

But there may be some things more important than success — like the Constitution and fighting tyranny.

Biden might say he’s working for a higher cause — the protection of life and limb.

If so, Thomas Paine would answer, "The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest causes."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.