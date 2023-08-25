Biden's Actions Loudly Speak His Ignorance on 2nd Amendment

President Joe Biden recently admitted (begrudgingly?), the existence of the Second Amendment.

"Yes, there's a right to bear arms," he said Sunday.

Note he couldn’t say he actually supported the right to keep and bear arms, as expressed in the Second Amendment, even though it’s been embedded in the fabric of American society since before its ratification in 1791.

And the president couldn’t leave it at that. He had to add, "But our kids and educators also have the right to live freely without fearing for their lives in a classroom. It’s time for Congress to pass commonsense gun safety laws."

He didn’t offer any examples of "commonsense gun safety laws" to add to the hundreds of federal and state laws and regulations already in existence, but one thing is clear: It would only affect law-abiding Americans.

Criminals don’t follow the law — that’s why they’re called criminals. And nationally syndicated talk radio host Dana Loesch demonstrated that in her own response to Biden’s statement.

One of the criminals she had in mind was Hunter Biden, the president’s own son.

"Imagine if a criminal got ahold of the illegally purchased gun that your son’s sister-in-law-lover dumped in a trash can directly across the street from a school," said Loesch, a former National Rifle Association spokeswoman.

She was referring to an incident in which Hunter violated a "commonsense gun safety law" in 2018 by lying on a Firearms Transaction Record in order to purchase a .38 cal. revolver.

Hallie Biden, Hunter’s then-girlfriend and brother’s widow, reportedly tossed the firearm into a trash bin located near a public high school out of fear that Hunter might use it to take his own life because of his drug addiction.

When he purchased the weapon he was required to complete and sign a Firearms Transaction Record form.

Question 11(e) of the form asked, "Are you an unlawful user of or addicted to, marijuana, or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any controlled substance?"

He checked the "No" box.

A warning at the top of the first page of the form stated, "You may not receive a firearm if prohibited by Federal or State Law. The information you provide will be used to determine whether you are prohibited from receiving a firearm."

Violating federal gun laws is supposed to result in a stuff penalty.

"Lying on the form is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. For being a user of unlawful drugs in possession of a firearm, the punishment is up to five years," the National Criminal Justice Association reported.

They added, however that "The odds of being charged for lying on the form are virtually nonexistent."

That would especially apply if you’re the son of a former Democratic vice president.

Prior to enacting any new "commonsense gun safety laws” on top of the hundreds of other “commonsense gun safety laws," it might be wise to enforce the ones already enacted.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie brought that home at Wednesday’s GOP presidential primary debate.

"When Hunter Biden fills out a fake application, a false application for a gun permit, and then is facing a 10-year mandatory minimum, which was mandated by legislation sponsored by his father, and then you have a justice department that walks away from those charges, we’re telling people that the law doesn’t apply to everybody," he said.

But Democrats always want to blame the weapon for any shooting. This is particularly true of the president, who routinely rails against AR-15-style rifles, which the left call "assault weapons," every time there’s a mass shooting.

But blaming AR-15s for gun homicides is like blaming Ford F-150s for a vehicular homicides.

A Twitter/X user who goes by the handle Mama_Mia10 made that crystal clear recently.

"Guns have always been a part of American culture, but mass shootings have not," she observed.

Fact check: True. Gun clubs and shooting competitions were commonplace in America’s schools up until a half-century ago, and went on without incident. Mass shootings are a relatively new phenomenon.

Mama_Mia10 continued, "Violence is the symptom of a much deeper problem in this country. It’s just easier for the left to blame the guns than the culture that they’ve created."

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made that point during Wednesday night’s debate when addressing rising violent crime rates.

"We also have a mental health epidemic in this country," he said.

"Just over the same period that we have closed mental health institutions, we have seen a spike in violent crime."

Stated differently, a rock in the hands of a bad man killed Abel; a rock in the hands of a good man killed Goliath.

It’s not about the rock.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.