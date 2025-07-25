NEA Wants to Erase Jews From Holocaust History

The National Education Association (NEA) published new guidelines for its member-teachers that erase Jews from any discussion of the Holocaust — one of the darkest chapters in history that resulted in the murder of millions of European Jews.

Instead, its 2025 handbook references "victims of the Holocaust from different faiths,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

It reads: "NEA shall promote the celebration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 annually on its website and through other appropriate media to recognize the more than 12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics."

Of course, Jews weren’t the only victims of the Holocaust, but they made up half — even though Jews accounted for far less than half of the population.

The Holocaust included the systematic murder of six million Jewish men, women, and children and millions of others by Nazi Germany during World War II. It was a direct result of the Nazi "Final Solution," a plan for the genocide of all European Jews.

The NEA’s omission was no accident. Its 2025 handbook also presented an anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian description of the founding of the modern Jewish state.

"The Nakba, meaning 'catastrophe' in Arabic, refers to the forced, violent displacement and dispossession of at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 during the establishment of the state of Israel," the handbook states.

It goes on to say that it’s essential for NEA members to educate others about the Nakba to better understand "the ongoing trauma of our Palestinian American students today."

The antisemitism behind the Final Solution and which drove the Holocaust is the same Jew-hatred and anti-Israel sentiment we’re seeing today on many of America’s most prestigious college campuses and exhibited by the NEA’s handbook.

The antisemitism exploded after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas terrorists who purposefully avoided military targets, and instead invaded a music festival and Israeli civilian neighborhoods, where the terrorists were the only ones with weapons.

They murdered children in front of parents, and parents in front of children, and many of those who were dragged off as hostages didn't fare any better. Despite those facts, many, including the NEA, blame Israel for Oct. 7.

The NEA isn't just the largest teachers' union in the United States; it’s also America’s largest labor union overall, representing nearly three million teachers and support staff. It therefore wields tremendous power and influence.

Eighty years ago allied troops began liberating the Nazi concentration camps, where they encountered tens of thousands of prisoners, all in deplorable condition.

The Soviet troops were the first to reach the camps, and liberated first Majdanek and later Auschwitz.

When units of the U.S. Third Army entered the camp at Ohrdruf, a sub-camp of Buchenwald, they reported finding piles of dead bodies stacked on pyres, some partially burned, others covered in lime.

The reports prompted General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, to inspect the camp for himself. He was accompanied by Generals George S. Patton and Omar Bradley.

Afterwards, Eisenhower cabled General George C. Marshall, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington several times — the first describing the horror he’d seen, and the second requesting that members of Congress and the press be sent to act as witnesses.

They came, they saw, they recorded. And now the NEA wants us to forget.

Yes, 12 million people were murdered during the Holocaust, but only one group of victims was the subject of the Nazi German Final Solution — and that was the Jewish people. And because of the Final Solution, six million Jews perished.

And that’s why the Holocaust should always be associated with the Jewish people.

A quote, generally attributed to the 18th century politician, journalist and philosopher Edmund Burke goes, "those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

In the case of the Holocaust, a former general, who later became president, made absolutely certain that history would record what happened during the Holocaust, so that future generations would never forget.

Now the NEA and others are working to make sure we do forget, and blaming Oct. 7, 2023, on the victim, Israel, is proof that they’re succeeding.

And if we allow that to continue, we will have lost our moral compass.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.