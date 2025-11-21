FCC Should Keep Diversity Alive, Stop the Spread of 'Big TV'

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is poised to ignore statutory limits on TV station ownership and defy congressional authority as well as a founding principle of America.

Media giant Nexstar Media Group filed applications Tuesday with the FCC that seeks the commission’s blessing on a proposed acquisition of rival media group Tegna for $6.2 billion.

If the FCC approves the merger, Nexstar's 201 local TV stations would combine with Tegna's 64 stations, for a company total of 265 stations.

This would increase Nexstar's reach to 54.5% of U.S. TV households. The FCC's statutory maximum is 39%.

Nexstar is already the U.S.'s largest local TV provider, and the FCC, under its chair, Brendan Carr, appears ready to approve the deal.

An ownership cap was introduced during the Reagan administration as part of his deregulation efforts in the broadcasting industry, in order to promote diversity in media ownership and prevent monopolistic practices.

The goal was to preserve a variety of viewpoints and content, and ensure that no single entity could dominate the TV market.

"Reagan understood if you have left-wing networks like ABC, NBC and CBS — or groups like Nexstar today controlling every local station and their local news — Republicans would have little chance to win in state and federal elections," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy explained.

He told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty Tuesday that Nexstar is a left-leaning company that could have a disastrous, lopsided effect on local elections.

"Seventy-eight percent of Nexstar donations went to Kamala Harris — 78% — a very liberal company," Ruddy continued. "I think that people need to realize that local news is everything in local elections, and that we're going to give a handful of companies control."

He suggested that "People should call their congressman, call their senators, let Speaker Johnson know, Senate Leader Thune know" that they oppose lifting the 39% cap and the Nexstar merger.

"Congress alone should handle it and not allow these big networks to get more power."

The 39% cap is already excessive. It was initially set at 25% and should have remained there.

Vanderbilt Law School professor Brian T. Fitzpatrick is another strong ally opposing the merger. He's a conservative legal scholar and former law clerk to the late, legendary U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Fitzpatrick filed a sharply-worded legal opinion Monday with the FCC, in which he made clear that any attempt by the FCC to raise the cap from its current 39% without congressional approval would violate federal law.

Opposition to monopolies and near-monopolies is nothing new in the United States.

One of America’s founding principles is a free market economy, which implies the abolition of monopolies.

Also, President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt was dubbed the "trust buster," more than a century ago, for aggressively using the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 to break up monopolies and regulate big businesses throughout his presidency, from 1901 to 1909.

Roosevelt knew that business giants harmed competition, and consumers ultimately paid the price. He filed 44 antitrust suits, including one against Standard Oil, which led to its breakup.

Big "Anything" is bad. We got a taste of what "Big Government" yields when the ad hoc Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uncovered hundreds of billions in tax dollars thrown away on useless pet projects.

And Big TV, if anything, has the capacity of being especially harmful to consumers.

As Mr. Ruddy observed, Americans generally get their news and information, especially local news, from TV. It forms their opinions on issues and political candidates, and no single group or network should have a monopoly on information and opinion.

The public always wins when lively competition is promoted in the marketplace. It means that companies will strive all the more to give consumers a better product or service at a lower price.

But we’re not talking about a juicier hamburger or a tastier soft drink in this case — we’re talking about what information and opinions are being poured into our brains.

When we make a poor decision at the ballot box based on bad information, a little Alka-Seltzer isn’t going to offer relief — we’re stuck with it.

The FCC should reject Nexstar's application and keep diversity of thought alive. It’s not just the right thing to do; it’s the only lawful thing to do.

You can call the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 to be connected with your senators, House member, and Republican leaders in each chamber.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.