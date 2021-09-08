Fauci Is Latest Example of Two-Tiered US Justice System

If someone’s thought of as aligning with the Democratic Party, they can pretty much get away with murder. If they’re considered a conservative or a Republican, they can’t get away with spitting on the sidewalk — whether they did or not.

Darling of the left Dr. Anthony Fauci is the latest beneficiary of America’s two-tier justice system.

On Monday night The Intercept announced that it had received through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit more than 900 pages of National Institutes of Health (NIH) documents. They prove that it had used taxpayer funds to finance bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory.

Anthony Fauci, M.D., has been the director of the NIH since Nov. 2, 1984.

The NIH funneled money to the U.S.-based nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan lab, which conducted the actual research.

"The bat coronavirus grant provided EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans," The Intercept reported.

Yet Fauci repeatedly denied under oath that his agency was funding any such research when questioned by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during heated committee hearings.

Paul responded Tuesday on Twitter: "Surprise surprise - Fauci lied again," he said. "And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan."

But no one seems to care.

On Tuesday morning, after The Intercept’s bombshell report, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto interviewed Fauci. They talked about kids getting vaccinated before going back to school, and universal school masking, and even made fun of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But the report proving Fauci lied to Congress under oath was never brought up.

In truth, this has been public knowledge for months.

Emails released seven months ago proved that Fauci was aware of key facts about COVID-19’s origins at least as early as January 31, 2020.

On that date British researcher Dr. Kristian Andersen told Fauci that ''one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered ... Eddie [Holmes], Bob [Garry], Mike [Ferguson] and myself all find the genome inconsistent with evolutionary theory.''

Two hours later, Fauci emailed his deputy, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss, in what appears to be something of a panic, stating, ''It is essential that we speak this [morning]. Keep your cell phone on ... read this paper ... you will have tasks today that must be done.''

The paper Fauci referred to was an attachment to the email describing U.S. taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan continued connecting the dots and said those emails prove that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan lab.

''They verify my work from the very beginning, even from last January, that these people know what happened, but they choose to hide for the Chinese Communist Party and for their own benefits,'' Yan said during an interview.

Compare the kid glove treatment that a demonstrable perjurer like Fauci is given to the shameful treatment of an honorable man — former Army Gen. Michael Flynn.

The FBI and Department of Justice turned Flynn’s life into a legal nightmare, despite misgivings from senior Obama-era officials who thought the charges against him were bogus and that he was denied counsel. Although Flynn identifies as a Democrat, his sin was joining the Trump administration.

In February 2020, former FBI assistant director of intelligence Kevin Brock compared the arrest of Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to the non-arrest of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Stone was arrested by an FBI SWAT team with guns drawn in the wee hours of the morning for lying to the FBI. McCabe also lied to the FBI and was allowed to skate.

Others who have lied to either Congress or the FBI include Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. They’re all scot-free.

The Pledge of Allegiance ends with the phrase, ''one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.''

Despite the pledge, just within the last decade:

We’ve become two nations — us versus them

The concept of God has been ridiculed

We’ve been torn apart with each side unwilling to listen to the other

Worst of all, liberty and justice are given to some, denied to others

It’s long past time America got back to the basics — beginning with the principles expressed in the Pledge of Allegiance. Although not a legal document, we have to start somewhere if the republic is going to survive.

Baby steps. Maybe someday we can work our way back to respecting the Constitution.

