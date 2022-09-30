Biden, Establishment Pols Should Fear Italy's Next PM

After Giorgia Meloni led her party, the Brothers of Italy, to victory earlier this week, she’s poised to become Italy’s first female prime minister. And President Biden sees that as a threat to democracy around the world.

He implied that during his speech at the Democratic Governors Association reception Wednesday night and even appeared to compare her to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he said "makes the case straight up that democracies can’t be sustained in the 21st century."

Then as if to prove his point he immediately pivoted to Italy’s new Prime Minister-apparent Meloni.

"You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. And the reason I bother to say that is we can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either."

He also addressed "what’s happening here," by referring to one of his favorite topics — MAGA Republicans, and the threat he claims they pose to democracy here. He said "MAGA Republicans" twice, and "MAGA philosophy" and "MAGA crowd" one time each.

Meloni’s election also prompted "shock and rage" among European media and politicians, according to a list compiled by Legal Insurrection. Examples include:

Germany, Deutsche Welle News: "Italy’s shift to the right is dangerous for EU."

Germany, Der Spiegel: "Italy voted, Europe is Shaking."

Germany, Die Tageszeitung: "Meloni has never made a secret of her reactionary, staunchly nationalist view."

UK, The Guardian: "The election of Italy’s fascist-adjacent Giorgia Meloni is a public reminder that women can be just as awful as men."

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: "Populism always ends in disaster."

So what’s the terrible threat Meloni poses to democracy?

Why are establishment politicians and liberal media so alarmed about her victory?

She campaigned on her support for God, country and family, as illustrated in one memorable speech.

"Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby," she began. "Yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology. Yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death. No to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders. No to mass immigration, yes to work for our people."

In 2019 Meloni's addressed the World Congress of Families and explained what she, and everyone in attendance, were fighting for — and what she believed was at stake.

"This is about what we are doing here today. Why is the family an enemy?" she asked.

"Why is the family so frightening? There’s a single answer to these questions."

Meloni answered, "Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to be perfect consumer slaves."

Then she explained what it is that globalists find so distasteful.

"And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity," Meloni continued.

"I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number."

Because of speeches like that she’s often compared to Benito Mussolini, the World War II Italian fascist dictator.

But someone who knows Meloni well from working with her on the Chamber of Deputies (Italy’s parliament), and is her political polar opposite says such comparisons are unfair.

Liberal former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renz appeared on CNN Monday to say that although he disagreed with her politically, she posed no danger for the country or for Europe.

"Personally I was against Giorgia Meloni," he said. "I'm not her best friend. We are rivals but she is not a danger to democracy. The idea there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news."

Her faith in God, her love of country, and her support for families runs against the grain of globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum and the European Union — and that scares establishment politicians to death.

And U.S. politicians and media should give her their support despite Biden’s misgivings, because they are distinctly American values as well.

Make Italy Great Again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.